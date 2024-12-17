Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus images just leaked ahead of rumored Unpacked event

While there have been myriad leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we have not seen as many for the middle-tier Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. That changes today with a trio of leaked images purporting to be the S25 Plus.

We knew that the Ultra would be sanding down the corners to a more rounded look, which matches the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus, which already have rounded corners. It wasn't unclear whether the base and Plus models would retain their softer aesthetic.

Based on the images from leaker Jukanlosreve on X, the Plus will feature a familiar design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jukanlosreve) (Image credit: Jukanlosreve) (Image credit: Jukanlosreve)

Samsung has been accused of copying Apple and the iPhone in the last few generations, and it's doubtful this aesthetic will halt those comparisons. With the rounded corners, the S25 Plus appears to be very similar to the iPhone 16 Plus.

We should note that the button on the side that appears similar to the Camera Control button on the new iPhones is not a button. As far as we know, Samsung is not adding a feature similar to that of the Galaxy phones. However, that does appear to be the same spot as the mmWave antenna in the S24 Plus. More than likely, it is the same here.

Previous rumors for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have suggested that it will get a wider display and that the corners might be rounder than is currently available.

We saw a singular image of the S25 lineup from leaker Ice Universe back in October. That one only showed a look at the display front.

This new leak shows off the side of the phone and the rear, and the display is turned on.

Unfortunately, the phone is covered in stickers that hide some of the features, like the cameras, which are supposed to get a slight redesign on the S25 Ultra. However, it doesn't look like the Plus will get the chunkier lenses that the Ultra is supposed to receive.

Otherwise, the only big change we expect for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is the addition of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should give it a big performance boost over the S24 Plus.

