Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge prices just leaked and it's worse than we thought

Closer to the S25 Ultra than the S25

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Edge is expected to launch in about a month on May 13. There are many things we still don't know about Samsung's ultra thin smartphone, like the price of the device.

If leaks out of Europe are to be believed, the S25 Edge might be the second most expensive phone in the Galaxy S lineup.

The latest leak comes via the Italian retailer Zanetti (from GSMArena) which briefly had a page listing prices for both a 256GB and 512GB versions of the Edge in what appears to be three different colors: Silver, Jet Black, and Icy Blue.

Since initially being spotted, that page has been pulled down and currently reads, "Il prodotto non è disponibile." This means the product is not available.

From the image we've seen, the 256GB was listed for €1,362 and the 512GB option for €1,488. Compared to to the currently available S25 Plus in Europe, these prices are a smidge €100 more and just below the S25 Ultra pricing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

256GB

512GB

Galaxy S25 Plus

€1,247

€1,372

Galaxy S25 Edge

€1,362

€1,488

Galaxy S25 Ultra

€1,572

€1,697

For reference, in US dollars the two Galaxy S25 Edge prices equate to about $1,488 and $1,626 respectively. Outside of President Trump's tariffs, we're not sure if U.S. version of the S25 Edge will actually cost that much or not.

In March, a leak out of Korea painted a somewhat similar picture with the price of the phone being between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra, which in U.S. dollars would place it between $1,000 and $1,100.

As noted at the time, a 1TB version will not be available, likely due to space constrictions.

The super skinny device should feature a 6.6-inch display, a 3,900mAh battery and running on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the rest of the S25 family.

As for the skinniness, we expect it to be about 5.84mm thick and should weight about 5.71 ounces. We should know more come May 13.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

