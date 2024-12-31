Samsung Galaxy A56 specs just leaked — with one unbelievable upgrade

Samsung makes a lot of great phones of varying prices, and it's no surprise that its mid-range offerings frequently land a spot on our list of the best cheap phones. The Galaxy A55 may not have made it to the U.S. market in 2024, but we’re hoping the same thing doesn’t happen to the Galaxy A56 — especially now that the first tantalizing details have appeared online.

A leak from X user @TheGalox_ claims that the Galaxy S56 will come with an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, much like the Galaxy A55’s screen. Similarly, the phone is said to have an aluminum frame with a glass back, plus a triple-lens rear camera array.

Galaxy A56• Exynos 1580• 120hz FHD+ Dynamic Amoled Display• 50/12/5 cameras + 12mp selfie • 5000mah battery with 45w charging • 8/12gb ram & 128/256gb storage • Aluminum frame & Glass back Expected price of £439 pic.twitter.com/e0UG2CZ9GpDecember 29, 2024

It’s not said what kind of cameras the A56 might have, only that they'll feature 50MP, 12MP and 5MP lenses, Presumably Samsung will be sticking with the tried-and-tested combination we saw on Galaxy A55 and A54 — a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens. That’s far more likely than suddenly seeing Samsung debut a telephoto lens on a cheap phone.

Unfortunately, @TheGalox_ also claims that the selfie camera will be 12MP on the A56, which is actually a downgrade. The Galaxy A55 has a 32MP front shooter, as did the Galaxy A54 and A53. So here’s hoping that this is incorrect.

Other points of note include a choice of 8 or 12GB of RAM, with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Again, that’s pretty much the same as we’ve seen before. The actual upgrades seem to be coming elsewhere, like the fact this phone will reportedly offer 45W charging speeds. That’s up from 25W on the Galaxy A55 and matches the speeds on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s unbelievable, especially since the standard Galaxy S24 only manages 25W charging speeds. Combine that with a 5,000 mAh battery, and the Galaxy A56 shouldn’t have a problem staying powered on.

Naturally, the chipset is supposedly one generation better than the A55, with an Exynos 1580 instead of last year’s Exynos 1480. The 1480 wasn’t the greatest performer in its price range, struggling to match the Google Pixel 7a and OnePlus 12R. Needless to say, if you can’t outperform a Tensor chipset, you’re not doing a very good job. Hopefully, the 1580 boosts the benchmarking numbers a little more.

It’s claimed that the phone will cost £439 in the U.K., the same price as the Galaxy A55. While we don’t know what this might convert to in other currencies, especially since the A55 never made it to the U.S., it shouldn’t work out to more than $449. That’s what the A54 cost back in 2023, which was $10 more expensive than the A55.

We don’t know if and when the Galaxy A56 will be available in the U.S., but we shouldn’t need to wait too long. If past A-series launches are any indication, this phone should launch around March.