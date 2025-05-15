Samsung could soon use AI to turn your photos into videos — here’s what we know

A new leak has revealed that Samsung could soon use AI to add a sense of motion to your images, in a very literal sense.

The leak in question comes from PandaFlashPro, who posted on X that Samsung is developing an image-to-video AI feature for upcoming devices. While the post doesn’t have a lot of information, a follow-up tweet states that the device will use AI to turn a normal image into a few seconds of video, something that could help to further push the best Samsung phones as premier AI devices.

While there isn’t much information about how this would work or how the produced videos will look, we can get a good idea from another phone maker. Recently, Honor demonstrated a similar technology for its new Honor 400 Pro mid-range phone. According to a report from The Verge, Honor's new phone has a similar tool, based on Google’s Veo 2 model, which can generate a five-second video by analysing an image and adding motion.

We can’t say for certain that Samsung will use Google’s model to perform this function, but considering the relationship between the two companies, there's a reasonable chance of this being the case. For one thing, some of the best text-to-image features on Samsung phones already come from Google Gemini, which is slowly becoming the default assistant on Galaxy devices.

There is no indication of when Samsung's image-to-video tool could arrive, if it ever does. But Samsung introduced Drawing Assist, which used AI to turn sketches into more detailed illustrations, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last year. So it’s possible that we might see something similar happen with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to release at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

The other possibility is that we might hear more about the feature at Google I/O, which is likely to talk about all kinds of changes for Gemini and Google devices. For instance, we’re expecting to see the announcement and confirmation of rumored features for Google's Project Astra AI assistant, alongside the release of the Android XR operating system for AR headsets. We’re not expecting much in the way of hardware, but there could be some teasers of the rumored Google Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4, or a brief appearance of Samsung's unreleased Galaxy XR headset used as a demo for Android XR, if we're lucky.

