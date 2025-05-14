YouTuber warns 'do not buy' Google Pixel 9a — here's why

The Pixel 9a has received mostly positive reviews since launching. In fact, in our Google Pixel 9a review, we gave the phone a stellar 4.5 rating, which isn't a score we hand out lightly.

But there are some negatives and concerns out there regarding the Pixel 9a, including a warning from the popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything saying not to buy the phone altogether based on issues with the phone's repairability, as well as its water and dust resistance.

Pixel 9a dust and water resistance issues

The first issue spotted during the teardown showed that the surprisingly wide speaker grille of the Pixel 9a can be broken and dislodged while cleaning, which would compromise the IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

If the speaker mesh is damaged, it could negatively impact the phone's seal, allowing foreign particles to enter it.

Obviously, this isn't a good thing and if someone is counting on the phone resisting water and dust, which is one of the device's main selling points.

Pixel 9a battery problems

The phone's battery is secured inside the device with a shocking amount of adhesive — far more than you'd think is needed to keep the battery securely in place. This makes removing and replacing the battery excessively difficult.

Most smartphones use adhesive to keep things in place during drops and other vigorous user movements. Still, the amount used on the Pixel 9a is alarming to experienced teardown YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

The YouTuber cited both safety risks and potential damage to the device during repairs, which greatly decreases its overall repairability. As a device with seven years of software updates, you'd think Google would want to make repairs plausible so buyers can take advantage of that long update schedule.

Pixel 9a — it's not all bad

There were some positives for the Pixel 9a in JerryRigEverything's test. It passed the burn, bend and scratch tests, which means it's relatively durable overall, even if the water and dust resistance could be compromised.

Despite that, the YouTuber tells their viewers not to buy the Pixel 9a, which shows how important repairability and the IP68 water and dust resistance integrity are to many smartphone shoppers.