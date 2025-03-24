Samsung could delay One UI 7’s release in the US — here’s what we know

The details we thought we had have now disappeared

Galaxy S25 Plus held in the hand.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Samsung has seemingly delayed the U.S. release of One UI 7 by stealthily deleting all mentions of the launch date.

Samsung recently announced that it planned to release the One UI 7 update on April 7 for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but Samsung U.S. later explained that it would not come to the States until April 10. Now, that date could now be incorrect, as Samsung US has deleted its rollout press release completely, as spotted by Sammy Fans.

It seems that the newsroom post isn’t the only mention of the date that's been removed. It appears that Samsung has also deleted the majority of posts on X that mention the date. There is still one remaining post from March 20, but following the included link simply results in a Page Not Found.

Interestingly, it appears that this possible release date change is only the case for the U.S., as the Canadian blog post mentioning an April 10 release is still up.

What does this mean?

There could be any number of reasons that Samsung has pulled the information, but the most likely is that there will be a delay in the release. This seemingly matches reports back in 2023, where the One UI 6 beta rollout date was shifted at the last minute with no notice given, as was reported at the time by our friends at Android Central.

Samsung's now bar on the Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Samsung)

We don’t know what the issues with One UI 7 might be, but we would assume that Samsung will have more information in the coming days.

For the time being, it is still possible to sign up for the One UI 7 beta through the Samsung Members app, but we would recommend backing up your phone information before doing so.

While it might be disappointing to have to wait for a stable release, there is little doubt that the wait is worth it. One UI 7 brings a lot of great features to some of the best Samsung phones, including updates to Galaxy AI, a new and improved home screen and a redesigned camera app. Perhaps our favorite addition is the new Now Bar, Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

We will keep you updated with any information as we hear it, but in the meantime, you can see what you have to look forward to in our Galaxy S25 review, which shipped with One UI 7 out of the box.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

