Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how

published

The latest beta gives older Google Pixels a useful fingerprint scanner upgrade

Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Android 16 beta 3 is allowing older Google Pixel phones to catch up with Android phones from other manufacturers with its new Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock settings (spotted by Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority).

As you might be able to guess from the name, Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock means you don't have to wake the Pixel's display to have your fingerprint recognized, letting you open up the phone faster.

You just have to correctly position your finger on the sensor without an indicator of where it's located, something you'll have to learn over time.

The new option can be found in the Settings app by going via Security & privacy -> Device unlock -> Face & Fingerprint Unlock -> Fingerprint Unlock -> Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock.

Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in action

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Google Pixel 9 series got this earlier in the Android 16 beta cycle with the Developer Preview 2 build. But now the Pixel 8 series and earlier models eligible for the Android 16 beta have access too.

Having your Pixel's always-on display (AOD) switched on already allows users to bypass the wake screen step. But not everyone may use AOD, be it to avoid distractions, save a little extra battery or some other reason.

Fixing a long-standing Google Pixel quirk

Google was the odd one out among its Android brethren for requiring the display to be on for fingerprint unlocking to be active. It was assumed by some that because the Pixel 9 series moved from an optical fingerprint scanner to a more secure ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, this was why only Pixel 9s got access to Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock in Android 16 DP2. But with Android 16 beta 3, Google seems to have changed its mind, or progressed further with its plans.

With Google having announced Android 16 has reached its "platform stability" phase with beta 3, it feels unlikely that we'll see any other big changes before the update goes officially live. So hopefully this change sticks around for all users of Pixel phones with under-display fingerprint sensors.

Google Pixel 8

(Image credit: Future)

The stable version of Android 16 should arrive by Q2 2025, which translates to the end of June at the latest.

Google Pixel phones will, as usual, get the update first. It'll be up to the manufacturers of other Android phones when Android 16 reaches their handouts, and which specific models too.

Android 16 makes several enhancements that will help developers make apps and services run more smoothly. For user-facing features, the highlights include Auracast Bluetooth support for helping hearing aid users listen to public broadcasts, the option to outline text for easier reading, and a new Live updates notification type to keep on top of ongoing app activities.

Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

