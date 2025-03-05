Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know

Samsung fans waiting for the stable release of One UI 7 won't have to be patient for much longer. The launch is confirmed to be just around the corner...

According to a post on the Samsung news room, the official One UI 7 update will start in April. Unfortunately, we're not given a more specific date, however, it seems likely to be later in the month.

This would follow the trend of other One UI releases like One UI 6, which launched on October 30 and One UI 5, which rolled out on October 24.

Samsung also mentions that Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 users in India, Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. will have access to the One UI 7 beta starting this week. Don't fret if you have an older model though, as Samsung is planning to roll out access to devices like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S10 series later this month.

If you want to try out the beta yourself, you'll need to sign up via Samsung Members.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S25 series launched with all models offering One UI 7 and there's little doubt that the update will breathe new life into older Galaxy devices.

For instance, Samsung has fully redesigned the home screen, camera layout and introduced the stylish Now Bar. It isn't just aesthetic changes either, as One UI 7 also includes features like Writing Assist and multi-lingual call transcripts.

One UI 7 includes several quality of life improvements as well. For instance, it was recently reported that the latest version gives users much more control over when their screen dims while on low power.

The update also adds stricter security via Knox Matrix, which promises multi-layered, intelligent threat monitoring between connected Samsung devices.

We're fairly certain the One UI 7 update will improve some of the best Samsung phones. We would also always recommend updating as soon as you can to make sure you are getting the most up-to-date security.