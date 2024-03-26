New Samsung Galaxy S24 software update aims to solve camera issues — but there’s a catch

News
By Josh Render
published

Samsung is improving low-light images, text clarity when zooming and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra back
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has begun to roll out the April update for the Galaxy S24 series, which aims to fix several camera issues.

Firmware version S928NKSU1AXCA, as the update is officially titled, weighs in at a hefty 797.83 MB, and will bring improvements for several areas according to a post on the Samsung Korea forum. These include low-light images, image colors in the ExpertRAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode and support for 480 x 480 resolution in Instant Slow-Mo.

The update is only available in South Korea at the moment, but it's expected that Samsung will release it in other countries in the next few days.  

This all builds on Samsung's February update for the Galaxy S24, which included patches for better zoom, portrait mode, night mode and rear camera video capture capabilities. However, that update was primarily focused on solving issues with the vivid display mode on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When Samsung revealed the details of the Galaxy S24 cameras, there were complaints that the developer had skimped on the camera hardware for the phone as the cameras between the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23 were almost identical. However, Samsung did add several new processing and editing features through Galaxy AI, the S24 series' headline update.

Galaxy AI offers a wealth of editing and upscaling options for the Galaxy S24 series. For instance, users can use the Magic Editing Tool to clean up or expand photos with ease, or add slow-mo sections to any video with a tap of the screen.  

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently No. 2 on our best camera phones of 2024 buit it lost to Apple's flagship in our iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra camera shootout. However, Samsung clearly isn't standing still and these upgrades could make a big difference. We will be sure to test them out once the update becomes available and report back. 

