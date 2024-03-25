Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to have these major improvements

News
By Don Reisinger
published

Two big features are coming to the foldable handset

Galaxy Z Fold 5
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung’s next high-end foldable launch could ship with two major improvements that may boost its appeal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will ship with the same anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armor protection Samsung debuted earlier this year on the Galaxy S24 line, serial leaker @kro_roe is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of Samsung’s plans.

The move could be a notable one for foldable handset fans, given how important the feature is in the Galaxy S24. With help from the Gorilla Glass Armor coating, Samsung was able to significantly reduce glare and reflection problems in bright environments, making the device much easier to use outside.

That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, unlike the Galaxy S24, is a foldable. It’s unclear whether the Gorilla Glass Armor protection works on foldable screens or if the additional coating could become a problem if bent.

But Samsung isn’t only eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s display in this year’s update, according to the leaker. The company is also reportedly planning to offer 12GB and 16GB options in this year’s models, making it the first Samsung foldable to come with 16GB of RAM. And with up to 1TB of storage rumored to be coming to the device, all signs are pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offering the kind of specs one would expect from a high-end handset.

The rumors are just the latest in a string of reports about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including reports that the device will come with an updated design that will deliver a more premium look and feel, along with a slightly smaller footprint, despite reports that it will offer a larger screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly planning a major power upgrade in this year’s device, thanks to its plans to bundle the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the handset. On the camera front, however, Samsung isn’t planning many — if any — changes.

Speaking of Samsung, the company has been tight-lipped on its plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and has stopped short of even saying the device is launching sometime this year. However, several reports have predicted that Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event in July and it’s at that show where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to make an appearance.

Until then, expect to hear plenty more about what is shaping up to be Samsung’s most impressive mobile yet.

