Samsung Galaxy S25 is suffering from an embarrassing design quality issue — what you need to know

There’s a lot to love about the Galaxy S25 series, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra standing tall as one of the best phones on the market. However, a design flaw is starting to cause issues for at least one user.

For the most part, the Galaxy S25 looks the same as the Galaxy S24, but one of the few notable differences is the camera design, which features thicker metallic rings surrounding the lenses that stand out much more noticeably from the back of the newer models.

However, there is a bit of a secret when it comes to these new rings, they’re not part of the camera or the phone's body at all, and are simply glued on. This usually isn’t a problem, but a recent post on X by user @parthosarathi_b (via SamMobile) revealed that one ring on their Galaxy S25 Ultra had fallen off before the device was even three months old.

(Image credit: @parthosarathi_b)

So far, it looks like this might have been an issue with quality control instead of a flaw with the design. Partho stated that they went to a Samsung service centre and were told the issue was a defect with the glue that holds that one ring down. Partho also stated that the ring came off without any outward damage to the device, indicating that this isn’t a simple case of user damage.

We’ve heard predictions of this before

While it might be easy to wave this off as a singular issue, it’s actually a possible fault that was indicated in a video by YouTube tech durability tester JerryRigEverything. In his video, we see that the rings can be removed with a bit of effort. However, JerryRigEverything does state that the rings are pretty secure and unlikely to fall off on their own, with a bit of force required to pry off the rings.

The Camera Rings are Fake! (Galaxy S25 Ultra Durability Test) - YouTube Watch On

Considering the new camera rings are on all of the Galaxy S25 series models, there might be some concern. However, the chance of your camera ring falling off appears to be unlikely. However, if the worst does happen, it seems that Samsung repair centres are happy to fix the problem, but will need to order parts in to do so, which could lead to some waiting.

While this is disappointing to see as a flaw, it raises the question of whether these rings are really necessary and why Samsung included them at all. Let us know if you have had this issue with your Galaxy S25 series device, or if this issue has you reconsidering getting a Samsung device in the future.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors