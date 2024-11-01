Much delayed Samsung One UI 7 beta may arrive soon — what we know

Samsung confirmed during the Samsung Developer's Conference in early October that a beta version of the much anticipated One UI 7 Android skin would arrive before the end of the year, but didn't provide more detail beyond that.

Based on Android 15, One UI 7 was leaked to be much delayed with a timeline suggesting that it would launch in January of 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series. But the beta might be imminent.

A forum page was created on the Samsung community website for One UI 7, noticed by Tarun Vats on X. The page points to a new live One UI Beta program page for the Galaxy S24, though as of this writing, there are no posts on the page. Usually, a new community page indicates an imminent release. Regular leaker Ice Universe claimed soon after Vats' post that "It will take another half month before Beta starts." Which means we should see it roll out in mid-November.

While Samsung gave a bit of a teaser of the UI during SDC, recent leaks from this leak have revealed even more about what we can expect to see during the beta. That all said, it is a beta and we don't know how many features Samsung will hold back during the initial beta release.

We do know that certain shapes and menus will get bubblier and rounder, as you can see in the header image above.

The first leak from this week was a video of One UI 7 in action with fast and fluid animations that showed off the redesigned pull-down settings menu and some of the tweaked main system icons like the Photo Gallery app.

Another more extensive, leak hit that revealed some of the features we can expect to see arriving with the One UI 7 update. These included the mentioned redesigned app icons, upgrades to Circle to Search that currently only exist on Pixel 9 phones, stronger parental controls and a number of AI-enhanced photo editing tools.

The One UI 7 beta is an opportunity for Samsung owners to give feedback to the company. Whether or not Samsung listens is another issue.

It appears, based on the new beta page and previous leaks from Tarun Vats, that you will need a Galaxy S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra to access the beta.

Suppose you're curious about joining the beta whenever it launches. In that case, you will need to download the Samsung Members app, create or log into a Samsung Account and select "Notice - Registration for One UI Beta Program," and then complete the application form.

Again, if Ice Universe is correct, the beta might start in the next couple of weeks. Typically, Samsung launches its beta programs in South Korea and the US before rolling out to other regions.

