Android Auto drops support for older Android phones — what you need to know

News
By
published

Phones running Android 8 or older lose Android Auto support

Android Auto
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you frequently use Android Auto and are still rocking an older Android phone, now's the time to upgrade. Google has dropped support for Android Auto, its driving companion for Android users, for smartphones running Android 8 or older.

Technically, you've needed Android 9 or later to run Android Auto since Google updated its minimum requirements over the summer. Still, Android 8 users have been able to use it for months.

At first, it seemed like Google would continue letting Android 8 users access the service. But now the company appears set on enforcing the new minimum requirements. Now, if you open Android Auto with a phone still running Android 8, you'll get a notification that reads, “This phone no longer supports Android Auto."

There are ways to get around the notification and continue using Android Auto, such as downgrading the app to an earlier build and blocking automatic updates. However, this is only a stopgap as Google will eventually require a newer Android Auto version to access it.

Google first updated its system requirement for Android Auto from Android 6 to Android 8 in July 2022 before bumping it up further to Android 9 this past July. Given that Android Auto's features work well on older software, it's unclear why Google made the update. Between the two operating systems, Android 9 offers the most streamlined experience with Google's driving companion, given that it's fully baked into Android Auto, unlike Android 8. Having to support older operating systems also keeps Google from implementing updates and new features, as only newer devices and software can handle specific capabilities.

If you're still using a phone running Android 8 or older, it's time to consider upgrading to one of the best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 or the Google Pixel 9. Or if you're on a budget, the Google Pixel 8a is one of the best camera phones on the market for under $500.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 204 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Google Pixel 9 Pro
1
OtterBox Google Pixel 9 & 9...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Google Pixel 9 Pro
(256GB)
4
Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB in...
Verizon
View
Google Google Pixel 9 Pro
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256B...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Google Pixel 9
(128GB)
8
Google Pixel 9 128GB Factory...
Walmart
$743.95
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
Preorder
OnePlus 12
Our Review
10
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Load more deals
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.

TOPICS