Android Auto drops support for older Android phones — what you need to know

If you frequently use Android Auto and are still rocking an older Android phone, now's the time to upgrade. Google has dropped support for Android Auto, its driving companion for Android users, for smartphones running Android 8 or older.

Technically, you've needed Android 9 or later to run Android Auto since Google updated its minimum requirements over the summer. Still, Android 8 users have been able to use it for months.

At first, it seemed like Google would continue letting Android 8 users access the service. But now the company appears set on enforcing the new minimum requirements. Now, if you open Android Auto with a phone still running Android 8, you'll get a notification that reads, “This phone no longer supports Android Auto."

There are ways to get around the notification and continue using Android Auto, such as downgrading the app to an earlier build and blocking automatic updates. However, this is only a stopgap as Google will eventually require a newer Android Auto version to access it.

Google first updated its system requirement for Android Auto from Android 6 to Android 8 in July 2022 before bumping it up further to Android 9 this past July. Given that Android Auto's features work well on older software, it's unclear why Google made the update. Between the two operating systems, Android 9 offers the most streamlined experience with Google's driving companion, given that it's fully baked into Android Auto, unlike Android 8. Having to support older operating systems also keeps Google from implementing updates and new features, as only newer devices and software can handle specific capabilities.

If you're still using a phone running Android 8 or older, it's time to consider upgrading to one of the best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 or the Google Pixel 9. Or if you're on a budget, the Google Pixel 8a is one of the best camera phones on the market for under $500.

