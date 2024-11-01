Android Auto drops support for older Android phones — what you need to know
Phones running Android 8 or older lose Android Auto support
If you frequently use Android Auto and are still rocking an older Android phone, now's the time to upgrade. Google has dropped support for Android Auto, its driving companion for Android users, for smartphones running Android 8 or older.
Technically, you've needed Android 9 or later to run Android Auto since Google updated its minimum requirements over the summer. Still, Android 8 users have been able to use it for months.
At first, it seemed like Google would continue letting Android 8 users access the service. But now the company appears set on enforcing the new minimum requirements. Now, if you open Android Auto with a phone still running Android 8, you'll get a notification that reads, “This phone no longer supports Android Auto."
There are ways to get around the notification and continue using Android Auto, such as downgrading the app to an earlier build and blocking automatic updates. However, this is only a stopgap as Google will eventually require a newer Android Auto version to access it.
Google first updated its system requirement for Android Auto from Android 6 to Android 8 in July 2022 before bumping it up further to Android 9 this past July. Given that Android Auto's features work well on older software, it's unclear why Google made the update. Between the two operating systems, Android 9 offers the most streamlined experience with Google's driving companion, given that it's fully baked into Android Auto, unlike Android 8. Having to support older operating systems also keeps Google from implementing updates and new features, as only newer devices and software can handle specific capabilities.
If you're still using a phone running Android 8 or older, it's time to consider upgrading to one of the best Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 or the Google Pixel 9. Or if you're on a budget, the Google Pixel 8a is one of the best camera phones on the market for under $500.
More from Tom's Guide
- Gemini AI integration could be coming to Android Auto
- These are the 19 best Android Auto apps you should have in your car
- Leaked documents reveal Google’s plans for the Pixel 11a — here’s what we know
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.