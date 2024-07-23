Last chance! Big Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 savings expire today

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 hit retail shelves tomorrow (July 24). So if you're planning on picking up either phone, this is your last chance to take advantage of some pretty generous pre-order offers on either foldable, courtesy of Samsung.

How generous? The Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal from Samsung takes as much as $1,050 off the cost of the new flip phone. You also get a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model, meaning additional savings of $120.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder: up to $1,050 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders when you trade in an older phone. If you reserved your preorder spot ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, you've got another $50 in credit to apply to your order. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The Flip features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz inner display, a 3.4-inch AMOLED 60Hz outer display, plus the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. You can also enjoy a new 50MP f/2.2 main camera, an improvement from the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 12MP sensor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal is even larger, with up to $1,250 in savings from trade-ins and other credits. Samsung is also offering a storage upgrade here, letting you pick up the 512GB Z Fold for the same cost as the base 256GB model. The 1TB version is just $120 extra.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,200 off of Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. You also get an additional $50 credit if you registered with Samsung ahead of the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event. Even without trade-in, Samsung's giving you a storage upgrade to a 512GB model for free, or the option to jump to the 1TB version for an extra $120. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch OLED 120Hz main display, a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz cover display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and a 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

The potential savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 assume that you reserved you pre-order spot prior to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 where the new phones made their debut. That meant a $50 credit toward the purchase of any product announced during that show. The rest of the savings require you to trade-in a phone, with a valuable-enough phone fetching up to $1,000 off the price of a Flip and up to $1,200 off for the Fold.

You'd be well advised to find any deal you can for either the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6. Both phones saw price hikes this year compared to their predecessors, with the Flip now starting at $1,099 and the Fold up to $1,899.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we praised the flip foldable's improved 50MP main camera, and the better low-light photos that it captures as a result, as well as its more durable design. Our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review also highlighted that phone's thinner, slimmer design and improved durability. Plus, both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 get new Galaxy AI features that are optimized for their foldable frames.

There are additional savings to be had if you plan to get any other products announced this month at Unpacked. Preorder one of the new phones with both a Galaxy Watch (either the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra) — and the new Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and you can take 25% off the two items. You get a 10% discount on one item if you buy either a watch or the earbuds with the foldable phone.