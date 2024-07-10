Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders — save up to $1,500 right now

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders are officially live. Unveiled during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new foldable will be released on July 24. Now for the bad news. The base model (256G) starts at $1,899, which is $100 higher than its predecessor. Fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals that can help lower the cost of Samsung's new flagship. 

One of the best deals right now comes courtesy of Samsung itself. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $699 at Samsung when you preorder and trade in an older device. That's over $1,300 off and the biggest discount I've seen so far. Even better, you'll get a free upgrade to the 512GB model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner, brighter, and smarter than its predecessor. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design. Below are all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals you can get this week. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ SamsungFree storage upgrade!

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $800 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone and open a new line with unlimited 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The offer is valid through July 23. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders: free $300 gift card + storage upgrade @ Best Buy

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders: free $300 gift card + storage upgrade @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals around. Preorder your phone at Best Buy and you'll get a free storage upgrade and $300 Best Buy egift card.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ AT&amp;T

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can take up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a Galaxy phone trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: for $1,899 @ AmazonFree Amazon gift card!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: for $1,899 @ Amazon
Free Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $300 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is offering up to an $800 discount on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders (via trade-in). Plus, you'll get a free storage increase to 512GB. 

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off @ T-Mobile

Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off @ T-Mobile
New and existing T-Mobile customers can take up to $1,100 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. To get this deal, you'll need to add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?

Pricefrom $1,899
Cover Display 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz)
Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz)
ChipSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear cameras50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4)
Front camera 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°)
Under display camera 4MP (f/1.8, 85°)
Battery 4,400 mAh
Charging 25W wired, 10-15W wireless
Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy
Size Folded: 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches; Unfolded: 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches
Weight 8.4 ounces

Starting at $1,899, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. However, there are a lot of welcome improvements. For instance, its lighter and thinner than the Z Fold 5 and it also sports a wider/bigger cover display. That results in a screen that's more comfortable to type on with two hands. It's also easier to run apps on the cover display without everything feeling crammed.

The new foldable also sports a lot of new Galaxy AI features, along with easy access to Google Gemini. For example, the interpreter app makes it pretty easy to have a conversation with someone who speaks another language. It uses both the main display and cover display to make the translation experience more seamless. 

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Z Fold 5. But the more power efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip should be able to squeeze better battery life. (Stay tuned for our full review for the final results). 

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships with Android 14 and Samsung promises a solid 7 years of software upgrades. With Prime Day deals happening now, there's a small chance we'll see more Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals in the days to come. 

