Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders — save up to $1,500 right now
The best deals so far
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders are officially live. Unveiled during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new foldable will be released on July 24. Now for the bad news. The base model (256G) starts at $1,899, which is $100 higher than its predecessor. Fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals that can help lower the cost of Samsung's new flagship.
One of the best deals right now comes courtesy of Samsung itself. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $699 at Samsung when you preorder and trade in an older device. That's over $1,300 off and the biggest discount I've seen so far. Even better, you'll get a free upgrade to the 512GB model.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner, brighter, and smarter than its predecessor. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design. Below are all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals you can get this week. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).
Quick Links
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Verizon: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- AT&T: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Best Buy: up to $300 gift card + free storage upgrade
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Amazon: $300 gift card + free storage upgrade
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $800 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone and open a new line with unlimited 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade. The offer is valid through July 23.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders: free $300 gift card + storage upgrade @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals around. Preorder your phone at Best Buy and you'll get a free storage upgrade and $300 Best Buy egift card.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can take up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a Galaxy phone trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: for $1,899 @ Amazon
Free Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $300 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is offering up to an $800 discount on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders (via trade-in). Plus, you'll get a free storage increase to 512GB.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder: up to $1,100 off @ T-Mobile
New and existing T-Mobile customers can take up to $1,100 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. To get this deal, you'll need to add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?
|Price
|from $1,899
|Cover Display
|6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz)
|Main display
|7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz)
|Chip
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear cameras
|50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4)
|Front camera
|10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°)
|Under display camera
|4MP (f/1.8, 85°)
|Battery
|4,400 mAh
|Charging
|25W wired, 10-15W wireless
|Colors
|Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy
|Size
|Folded: 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches; Unfolded: 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches
|Weight
|8.4 ounces
Starting at $1,899, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. However, there are a lot of welcome improvements. For instance, its lighter and thinner than the Z Fold 5 and it also sports a wider/bigger cover display. That results in a screen that's more comfortable to type on with two hands. It's also easier to run apps on the cover display without everything feeling crammed.
The new foldable also sports a lot of new Galaxy AI features, along with easy access to Google Gemini. For example, the interpreter app makes it pretty easy to have a conversation with someone who speaks another language. It uses both the main display and cover display to make the translation experience more seamless.
Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Z Fold 5. But the more power efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip should be able to squeeze better battery life. (Stay tuned for our full review for the final results).
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships with Android 14 and Samsung promises a solid 7 years of software upgrades. With Prime Day deals happening now, there's a small chance we'll see more Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals in the days to come.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.