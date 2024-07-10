Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals — get Samsung's new foldable for free

Samsung is on a foldable phones rampage. In addition to the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals also went live today. Samsung's new phone starts at $1,099 and ships on July 23. Unfortunately, it received a $100 price increase. The good news is that there are plenty of Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals that can knock more than 50% off the phone's price tag.

One of the best deals I've seen so far comes from Samsung. You can preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $399 at Samsung via trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB with your preorder.

We're still in the process of testing Samsung's new phone, but in our initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a few new ones designed solely for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If you're eager to get Samsung's new foldable, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals you can get right now. Verizon, Samsung, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers offering early deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders: $300 gift card + storage upgrade @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals right now. Preorder your phone at Best Buy and you'll get a free $300 Best Buy gift card. Additionally, you'll get the 512GB model for the price of the base 256GB model.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 6 when they trade-in any Galaxy S, Note, or Z series phone in any condition. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering aggressive Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders. Trade-in an old phone and you'll get up to $800 off Samsung's new foldable. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders: for $1,099 @ Amazon

Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Xfinity Mobile and you'll save $800 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next data plans. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $1,099 Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, Peach Inner display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) , 1-120 Hz Outer display 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748), 60 Hz Rear camera 50MP main (f/2.2), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 10MP (f/2.2) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000 mAh Wired charging 25W Wireless charging 10-15W Dimensions 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (open), 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.58 inches (closed) Weight 6.59 ounces / 187 grams

At first glance, you may think the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received only minor upgrades. However, it now sports a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a more durable dual rail hinge design, 4,000 mAh capacity battery, and an upgraded 50MP main camera. The latter is a massive upgrade from the 12MP main camera found in its predecessor.

In our initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we said we're more excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 than the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. We also really like all the new Galaxy AI features because many of them help to make the phone look more customizable than ever before.

It's worth noting that we're smack in the middle of Prime Day season. However, it's unlikely Amazon will offer a better deal than its current discount. Nevertheless, make sure to follow our deals coverage for the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals right now and in the days to come.