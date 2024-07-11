This is the coolest Galaxy Z Flip 6 feature no one is talking about — and it’s not AI

Samsung spent quite a deal of time talking about all the cool new Galaxy AI features with its new foldable phones. But during the Galaxy Z Flip 6 portion of its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung grazed over the coolest feature about the new flippable phone — its FlipSuit cases.

Just a few weeks back, I went a week without having any cases on my phones. I’ll admit that the feeling was strange holding onto a naked phone after years of using cases. But with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it reaffirms my love for using phone cases even more thanks to the new set of FlipSuit cases designed for the phone. And no, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn’t have them, which is exactly what makes the Z Flip 6 special.

I’m so impressed by these FlipSuit cases that I want to see other phone makers copy Samsung. Here’s why.

Is a $100 Price Increase Worth It? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Hands-On - YouTube Watch On

Artistic designs that turn heads

(Image credit: Future)

Pictures don’t do justice in telling you why these FlipSuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are so awesome looking. First of all, they instantly draw attention thanks to their artistic and brightly colored designs, which I point out in my Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on. I took the photo above of all the new ones, so you can see for yourself why they’re more attention grabbing than the other usual cases for the Z Flip 6.

(Image credit: Future)

I’m used to having more casual looking cases on my phones, like those from Bellroy and Vena, but the artistic patterns of these FlipSuit cases do a better job with evoking your personality. Take the FlipSuit case in the bottom left corner in the photo I captured above, which has all of these retro looking signs laid on top of one another over a blue background.

(Image credit: Future)

What makes these phone cases unique is how the lock screen wallpaper on the FlexWindow display corresponds to the case’s design. It complements the case, even more when some of them feature new interactive lock screens that respond to movement and touch. For instance, there’s one interactive wallpaper filled with these neon clocks that jumble around as I rotate the phone or touch individual clocks. Small details like these go a long way in making the Z Flip 6 personable.

Light up LEDs make it shine

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly enough, the FlipSuit cases that got my attention the most are the ones with embedded LEDs that light up. These are fun, new additions that I miss with my old Nokia phones that had those screw on LED lights in place of its antenna. But having them would make me more inclined to use a case on the phone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by John Velasco (@john_c_velasco) A photo posted by on

I’ve been searching for years now for cases with built-in LEDs, but the only ones I’ve found are these knockoff looking ones off Amazon for my iPhone 14 Pro Max. I ended up buying one just for nostalgia, as well as how the case is able to light up in all of these patterns. It didn’t cost me a fortune, but I can tell the build quality is subpar — plus, a small cable had to be connected to my iPhone’s Lightning port in order for the case to work. But that’s not a problem for these FlipSuit cases.

Powered by the Z Flip 6

(Image credit: Future)

That’s because they lean on the reverse wireless charging function of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to light up its LEDs. There’s no extra cables or connections that are necessary, which makes this implementation much more practical because you simply snap them to the phone and that’s all to them. This is an ingenious way of actually using reverse wireless charging because I rarely use it to charge my phones

These LEDs don’t require a lot of power, so the power supplied by reverse wireless charging is more than sufficient. And given that the Z Flip 6 benefits from a larger 4,000 mAh battery this time around, I hardly doubt it’s going to be a blood sucker.

Other phone makers really need to copy Samsung here because it helps to personalize your phone. Although I’ve been able to see only two LED FlipSuit cases so far, I’m hoping for other third-party phone case makers to follow suit because $44.99 a pop is definitely pricey. Still, it’s a refreshing take on your standard phone case. Now, my only dilemma if I choose to make the Z Flip 6 my next daily driver is figuring out a way to make it carry the stuff in my iPhone wallet case.