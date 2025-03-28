Corning just announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic that can survive 10 drops onto asphalt — and it's coming to this phone brand first

News
By published

It’s the first time we actually want to drop a phone

Gorilla Glass 7i
(Image credit: Corning)

While you might not have heard of Corning directly, you will likely have used a device with their toughened glass on the front. Corning is a company that produces some of the best glass for smartphones, and in a new press release, it announced the upcoming release of its new Gorilla Glass Ceramic material.

As you can probably guess from the name, this new glass incorporates ceramic material into its composition. The aim is to help improve the overall durability of the phone compared to using just glass and plastic.

While Corning hasn’t specifically stated which model will have the new glass, it did say that it would first appear on a Motorola phone, releasing “in the coming months.” As such, a fair guess would be that we could see the new glass on the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, also assumed to be called the Razr Plus 2025 in the U.S.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024. (Image credit: Future)

But how tough is this new material really? In the Corning lab, the material managed to survive 10 repeated one-meter drops onto 180-grit sandpaper, meant to replicate the abrasiveness of asphalt. An "alternative Aluminosilicate glass" failed after just one drop, although it's not made clear how failure was defined.

Are ceramic/glass mixes completely new?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen ceramics used in Corning products, as the Gorilla Armor 2 found in the Galaxy S25 series has the same ceramic material. This could be bad news, however, as when Allstate tested the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6-foot drop, the phone was found to be less durable than many would like, with the rear glass on the phone shattering on impact.

It should be noted that Apple has been using its own Ceramic Shield material since the iPhone 12. Apple also claimed that its material had been made 50% tougher for the iPhone 16 models; however, subsequent drop tests for the iPhone 16 Pro saw the phone stop working due, in part, to the thinner bezels.

The issue is that, while lab tests give you a good idea of how durable a phone can be, they’re not perfect. If you happen to drop your phone outside, there can be any number of factors that can contribute to your screen shattering that a lab simply cannot recreate.

As such, we would always recommend putting your phones in a suitable case to help keep them looking their best. We also have a guide for how to protect your new phone, as well as what steps you can take to keep your phone safe. But for situations where a case won't protect you, it sounds like having Gorilla Glass Ceramic on your device gives it the best chance it can have of surviving unscathed.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about android phones
Google Pixel 9a next to OnePlus 13R

Google Pixel 9a vs. OnePlus 13R: Which budget phone is better?
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra just tipped for a price hike — here's what you might pay
the dreame h12 pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a roller brush and a black exterior with two water tanks for clean and dirty water

This cordless wet vacuum sucked up an entire raw egg and syrup — but there’s one major thing wrong with it
See more latest
Most Popular
Stylized Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop graphic
RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti gaming laptops available now — live updates and stock checker
Jamie Bamber as Archie in Beyond Paradise season 3
How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 online from anywhere
&quot;Million Dollar Secret&quot; contestants and host Peter Serafinowicz seated at a dining table in a still from the Netflix reality show.
Netflix's gripping new game show is perfect for 'The Traitors' fans — and it's already crashed the top 10
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge trip-planning upgrade — and it involves your screenshots
Pro-ject automat
This new turntable makes listening to vinyl as simple as CDs — and it doesn't break the bank
The Studio; Holland; Bosch: Legacy
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 28-30)
Amazon Big Spring Sale
I've been covering Amazon sales for 18 years — here's the 63+ best spring deals this weekend
Samsung&#039;s 24 inch Bespoke AI Laundry Appliances
Samsung unveils latest AI washing machine with a built-in tablet — here's our first look
Rendered images of rumored foldable iPhone.
Foldable iPhone just tipped for revolutionary 'liquid metal' hinge
Apple TV Plus
Everything new on Apple TV Plus in April 2025