The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 likely to stick with Snapdragon chip — here’s what we know

News
By
published

Samsung doesn't appear to be folding

Galaxy Z Fold 6 render
(Image credit: Smartprix)

A recent report has indicated that Samsung has no plans to offer a split chip option for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and will instead stick solely to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in the device.

In March, there were rumors that Samsung was planning to take the same split chipset with the next generation of foldable as it has with its S series. For instance, in some countries, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but in other countries the phones have the Exynos 2400 chip. 

However, a recent report from the Elec has stated that Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for both foldable phones. This supposedly came about after the Samsung Mobile Experience Business considered the company's relationship with Qualcomm and the cost of continuing to use the Snapdragon series for its foldable phones.

Galaxy z Flip 6 Render leak

(Image credit: SmartPrix & @OnLeaks)

According to the report, the decision is not due to any performance issues with the Exynos chip. Instead, it's due to efficiency. The Z series of phones was designed around the Snapdragon chip, and adding a new chip option would increase the cost. The report indicates that Samsung would only view the idea of separate chips as viable when the Z series sells as well as the S series. 

Aside from the chips, we recently heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be getting a major camera upgrade that would put it ahead of the Galaxy S24. We also recently heard that, alongside this change, there will be a change to the rear camera housing that massively improves the look of the device. There are also indications that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will offer much improved cameras

The Z series of phones continuing to use the Snapdragon chip series is a great idea, as it essentially means that performance will be stable across the board. However, we won’t know anything until Samsung unveils the phones. Currently, Samsung plans to unveil the phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked on July 10. 

In the meantime check out our hubs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for all the latest news and rumors.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 155 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
$159.95
View
Fitbit Sense 2
(Blue)
2
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Walmart
$299.95
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View
Apple Watch Series 9
4
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)...
Best Buy
$429
View
Fitbit Charge 6
5
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View
Fitbit Charge 6
6
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
7
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
8
Fitbit Inspire 3 Tracker -...
Dell
View
Apple Watch Series 9
9
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm...
Apple
View
Fitbit Sense 2
(Blue)
10
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 