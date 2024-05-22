The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 likely to stick with Snapdragon chip — here’s what we know

A recent report has indicated that Samsung has no plans to offer a split chip option for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and will instead stick solely to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in the device.

In March, there were rumors that Samsung was planning to take the same split chipset with the next generation of foldable as it has with its S series. For instance, in some countries, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, but in other countries the phones have the Exynos 2400 chip.

However, a recent report from the Elec has stated that Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for both foldable phones. This supposedly came about after the Samsung Mobile Experience Business considered the company's relationship with Qualcomm and the cost of continuing to use the Snapdragon series for its foldable phones.

(Image credit: SmartPrix & @OnLeaks)

According to the report, the decision is not due to any performance issues with the Exynos chip. Instead, it's due to efficiency. The Z series of phones was designed around the Snapdragon chip, and adding a new chip option would increase the cost. The report indicates that Samsung would only view the idea of separate chips as viable when the Z series sells as well as the S series.

Aside from the chips, we recently heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be getting a major camera upgrade that would put it ahead of the Galaxy S24. We also recently heard that, alongside this change, there will be a change to the rear camera housing that massively improves the look of the device. There are also indications that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will offer much improved cameras.

The Z series of phones continuing to use the Snapdragon chip series is a great idea, as it essentially means that performance will be stable across the board. However, we won’t know anything until Samsung unveils the phones. Currently, Samsung plans to unveil the phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked on July 10.

In the meantime check out our hubs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for all the latest news and rumors.

