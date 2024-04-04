Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are up to $800 off right now

Samsung makes some of the best foldable phones we've tested. Although rumors indicate we could see a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 this July, upgrades aren't expected to be too significant. So if you've been eying a new foldable, now is the time to buy, as both of Samsung's latest foldables are on sale.

For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung. Alternatively, you can also get up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In both cases, you'll need to trade-in an older phone to get the credit. Nevertheless, it's one of the best cell phone deals we've seen. Plus, with the new Galaxy AI upgrade, you can use either phone to translate languages on the fly, transcribe/summarize voice recordings, and edit your photos with the help of generative AI.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-z-fold5%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-z-fold5-256gb-unlocked-sm-f946uzeaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $100 Samsung credit! The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best mobile for anyone looking for a phone and tablet combo. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable. The Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6548843&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-fold5-256gb-unlocked-icy-blue%2F6548843.p%3FskuId%3D6548843&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,499 @ Best Buy

Galaxy Z Flip 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5-256gb-unlocked-sm-f731uzaaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $50 Samsung credit! Samsung is knocking up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6548830&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-flip5-256gb-unlocked-mint%2F6548830.p%3FskuId%3D6548830&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldables on the market. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we praised the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities. After spending more than a week with the phone, we also hailed it the ultimate gaming phone.

For first-person shooters like Modern Combat 5, you're able to better see enemies hiding in the background because of the larger 7.6-inch screen. Meanwhile, in strategy games like Age of Origins, you'll able to see much more of the world map than on traditional slates — all while rendering the cities and troops smoothly. Even when there's heavy action on the screen, the Fold manages to keep a steady frame rate. Games also look buttery smooth thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 review, we said "the collective improvements may not be a giant leap for foldables, but they're enough to propel the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 back into the conversation with its longer battery life, more usable Flex Window and outstanding cameras."

The Flip's 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window display is immediately striking, and the camera array is another excellent upgrade. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 camera and is more than equipped to take shots that are always worth sharing. Plus, while the Z Flip 5 sports the same 3,700 mAh battery as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip makes a big difference, boosting its battery life to almost 10 hours on a single charge.

For more deals, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.