The iPhone Fold's crushingly slow development may have just hit another roadblock — but it's not all bad news

Just when you thought Apple might be making some headway with its foldable iPhone development, a new report comes out to make us doubt everything. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo claims that while iPhone manufacturers Foxconn are going to "kick off the project" later this year, the specs are still not fully confirmed.

The good news is Kuo claims the foldable screen is "one of the few components with finalized specifications." Considering the display has reportedly been a key factor in the iPhone Fold's slow development, that point is a little bit more comforting.

According to Kuo, Samsung Display will be building somewhere between 7 and 8 million foldable panels for iPhone Fold. Though Kuo points out that since 2026 production is only going to be a few months, actual panel shipments may not be at full capacity.

Apple itself is said to have ordered 15-20 million foldable iPhones, which the analyst expects will cover the duration of the phone's 2-3 year lifecycle. While the number sounds big, it isn't a whole lot when compared to the likes of the iPhone 16 — which had an estimated 84 million units produced in the second half to 2024.

Why so low? Kuo speculates that it could be the phone's premium pricing affecting demand, which may be why Apple would keep it around for a little longer than your standard iPhone models.

Apple needs to shift into gear

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

One thing Kuo notes is that all plans are still subject to change, and will stay that way until the iPhone Fold project officially kicks off. Which means it could end up being delayed again, especially if Apple takes issue with some of the other components available.

Another delay isn't outside the realms of possibility but considering how much time Apple is taking — possibly down to its own perfectionism — I think it's about time the company just got it over and done with. There's only so many times you can delay a project before it risks turning into another Apple Car.

Right now the iPhone Fold is reportedly due to arrive in late 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Hopefully Apple can stick to that, because pushing it back any further would risk stealing the iPhone 20's thunder in late 2027.

In the meantime be sure to check out our iPhone Fold hub for all the latest news and rumors about the upcoming foldable.