Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim leaker just tipped key specs for iPhone 17 Air rival

This week we learned just how thin Samsung's answer to the rumored iPhone 17 Air, believed to be called the Galaxy S25 Slim, could be, and now even more specs have emerged about the upcoming handset that suggest Apple has some serious competition.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is set to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a battery capacity between 4,700 mAh and 5,000 mAh, and a 6.66-inch display to match that of the Galaxy S25 Plus, according to tipster Debayan Roy. But where things really get interesting is with the camera array. Roy said the S25 Slim will get three cameras: a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. The main camera will purportedly use Samsung's ISOCELL HP5 sensor while the latter two will use the same ISOCELL JN5 sensor.

Those camera specs are on par with what we've heard about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and more than enough to blow the iPhone 17 Air, with the lone 48MP main camera it's rumored to have, out of the water.

Galaxy S25 Slim (SM-S937x/DS) :• 6.66" display (like S25+)• 200MP HP5 main camera• 50MP JN5 UW• 50MP JN5 3.5X telephoto• SD 8 Elite• ~4700mAh - 5000mAh🔋Launching in Q2, 2025 - similar to A & FE series launch timeline.December 20, 2024

That's not the only rumor about what's under the hood of the Galaxy S25 Slim. As spotted by Android Authority, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are all going to top out at 12GB of RAM. That'd be a significant upgrade from the Galaxy S24 series' 8GB of RAM, and presumably the S25 Air would share this upgrade with the rest of the S25 series.

Earlier this week, regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe shared that the Galaxy S25 Slim "thickness may be 6.x mm." That's a big upgrade considering the thinnest non-folding Galaxy phone right now is the Galaxy S24, which is 7.6mm thick, the same as the S23 and S23 Plus. Even at a max 6.9mm, the S25 Slim would still be far slimmer than any Galaxy handset currently on the market. Plus it would be on par with the iPhone Air, which Apple is reportedly aiming to keep at 6mm or slimmer.

We'll have to take all of this with a grain of salt until Samsung reveals more, however. If history serves, Samsung will debut its new handsets in the Galaxy S25 line in January, though the S25 Slim isn't likely to be among them. Instead, Samsung's slimmest phone yet is expected to see a staggered rollout, with rumors pointing to a spring launch, possibly in April.

