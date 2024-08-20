Act fast! Visible’s unlimited data plan discount is about to disappear

Save $10 per month on Visible's best cell phone plan for the next 2 years

Visible app on smartphone with deal badge
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to lock in a discounted rate on your wireless service, Visible has a great deal meant to bring in new customers ready to switch carriers. But your opportunity to cash in on the savings comes to an end this week.

Right now, new customers who sign up for the Visible Plus plan at the Verizon-owned carrier can take $10 off the monthly rate for the next two years. Visible Plus normally costs $45/month, so you're saving yourself $240 through 2026 when you sign up with the 'CHAMP' promo code. Visible's promotion draws to a close Wednesday night (August 21).

Visible Plus unlimited data plan: Was $45/month now $35/month @ Visible

Visible Plus unlimited data plan: Was $45/month now $35/month @ Visible
Sign up for Visible Plus by August 21 using promo code 'CHAMP' to lower the monthly rate by $10 over the next 24 months of service. Visible Plus is an unlimited data plan that lets you use 50GB of premium data each month before your data speeds slow down. You also get coverage on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, unlimited mobile hotspot data and international calling and texting benefits, among other perks. If you opt for the cheaper Visible plan, you can get unlimited data with less speedy 5G coverage for $20/month instead of the usual $25 monthly rate.

View Deal

We think the Visible Plus plan is the best unlimited data plan out there because it delivers a number of perks to go with that limitless data. For example, you can use your phone as a mobile hotspot, and you can make calls to 30-plus countries while texting 200-plus countries. Visible Plus includes Unlimited talk, text and 2GB of data per day when you travel in Canada or Mexico, and the carrier gives one Global Pass day per month to use when overseas.

One of the best perks of Visible Plus is that you get access to Verizon's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network where available. The standard Visible Plus plan includes 5G coverage, too, but only one Verizon's slower nationwide network.

If the Visible Plus plan is still too much for your budget even with a $10 discount, that 'CHAMP' promo code also cuts the price on the $25/month Visible unlimited data plan, which is one of the best cheap cell phone plans under $40. So you'll pay $20/month for the standard Visible plan over the next 24 months.

We reviewed Visible's wireless service a few years back, and found it pretty comparable to getting wireless service directly from Verizon. Visible's coverage has expanded to serve both iPhones and Android devices over the years, and you can also bring your own device in many cases.

Philip Michaels

Philip Michaels is a Managing Editor at Tom's Guide. He's been covering personal technology since 1999 and was in the building when Steve Jobs showed off the iPhone for the first time. He's been evaluating smartphones since that first iPhone debuted in 2007, and he's been following phone carriers and smartphone plans since 2015. He has strong opinions about Apple, the Oakland Athletics, old movies and proper butchery techniques. Follow him at @PhilipMichaels.