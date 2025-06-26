Better than Black Friday! Visible unlimited data plan is down to $20 a month for a short time

I’ve been on Visible for more than two years now and I thought it was one of the best cheap cell phone plans around. That’s until I checked out Visible today when I saw that the carrier is offering the $25/month unlimited plan I’m on right now for $20/month. That’s a better deal than its Black Friday offer.

For a limited time, new customers can get Visible’s unlimited plan for $20/month for the next 12 months via coupon "SAVE5". This is actually $35 cheaper than going with its annual plan that costs $275/year. Usually you pay more with a monthly plan as opposed to a yearly one, but this deal makes it the opposite.

DEAL ENDS JUNE 30 Visible: $20/month @ Visible

Visible is offering its best plan of the year with its $20/month unlimited data plan that actually beats its Black Friday offer. Not only do you get unlimited data, but it also comes with unlimited mobile hotspot and international calling and texting to Mexico and Canada. Don't wait because this deal is only being offered in June. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE5" at checkout to get this price.

You’ll have to think fast about snagging this deal because it expires at the end of the month, so that’s 4 days from now. If I weren’t a Visible subscriber already, I’d snag this deal because it comes out to a savings of $48 over what I pay now in a calendar year. That’s enough money to splurge on early Prime Day deals going on now.

In addition to its base unlimited plan, you can opt to upgrade to the carrier’s other two options: Visible+ and Visible+ Pro. You can see what they offer over the base $20/month Visible plan, like having access to premium data that ensures you’re prioritized and get the fastest speeds. Visible+ Pro also packages in smartwatch service as well, which supports Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, as well as the Pixel Watch 2 or newer.

(Image credit: Visible)

Ever since I ditched my traditional cell phone plan and opted to go with MVNOs like Mint Mobile and now Visible, I have saved so much money on my cell phone plan. I still can’t fathom how I was paying $60/month for unlimited data, especially when I compare it to the $25/month rate I’m on now with Visible.

During this time with Visible, I’ve had nothing but good service. From streaming my favorite shows, to sharing my data connection to my laptop when I’m on the go using my phone’s hotspot, my Visible service has convinced me to never go back to a traditional wireless carrier.

I’m just upset that this deal beats what I’m paying for right now. Regardless, you should take advantage of this deal while it’s still here.