Forget T-Mobile and Verizon — Visible’s unlimited cell phone plan hits an all-time low cost of $19/month

I thought its Black Friday deal was hard to beat, but Visible brought back its $20/month unlimited cell phone plan deal for a limited time back in June. If you missed out on taking advantage of that, then you’re in luck because now you can get it at a lower price.

For a limited time, Visible is offering its unlimited cell phone plan at an all-time low cost of $19/month to new customers. That’s a savings of 24% off from the usual $25/month rate that the wireless carrier offers year round. In order to get it down to $19/month, you need to apply the code "6OFF12" at checkout. Don’t hold off on getting this offer because it’ll expire by August 20.

I’ve been on the base Visible plan for a long while now and I have to say it’s been reliable. The $19/month plan does have perks beyond unlimited data, talk, and text. You also get unlimited mobile hotpot to share your data connection with other devices, along with unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. Although it’s all-you-can-eat data, just know that speeds could be temporarily slowed down.

If you want the fastest speeds and other additional perks, you can opt to go with Visible+ or Visible+ Pro — which are priced at $29 and $39 per month respectively with this deal. Visible+ does provide you with premium data that doesn’t get throttled and also includes smartwatch services, while Visible+ Pro offers faster mobile hotspot speeds, broader international calling, up to 4K video streaming quality, and more.

Visible is the reason why I refuse to switch back to a traditional wireless carrier. Not only does it offer one of the best cheap cell phone plans around, it’s also proven to be extremely reliable. In fact, I haven’t experienced any outages in my two years of being with the carrier — unlike T-Mobile and Verizon. And finally, I really like the flexibility of knowing that my end of the month cost is always the same because it includes taxes and other fees.

