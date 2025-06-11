Hurry! Metro by T-Mobile is offering one line of unlimited 5G for just $40
Plus, your price is guaranteed for 5 years
It's not everyday you see carriers lower the price of their unlimited plans, yet that's exactly what Metro by T-Mobile is doing as we speak.
Right now, you can get one line of unlimited 5G for just $40/month. That's 20% off the the unlimited plan's traditional price. Even more, this new low price is guaranteed for talk, text and data for the next 5 years on T-Mobile's prepaid plans.
Metro by T-Mobile: get one line of unlimited 5G for $40/month
Metro by T-Mobile has a killer deal for customers. Right now, you can get a single-line, unlimited 5G plan for just $40/month. That's 20% off the unlimited plan's traditional price. Plus, you'll get this fixed price for 5 years. The deal is available in-store when you bring your existing number. A few benefits include unlimited talk and text, T-Mobile Tuesdays, Scam Shield and more.
Metro by T-Mobile is one of our favorite low-cost phone carriers. It especially shines with its unlimited data plan, which happens to be the focus of their latest deal.
When you switch to or activate your new unlimited plan, you'll also get access to a variety of perks. For instance, Scam Shield is a service provided by T-Mobile that helps protect customers from scam calls. Additionally, T-Mobile Tuesday will allow you to take advantage of exclusive deals on food, gas, entertainment and more in the Metro app.
So don't wait — get one line of Metro by T-Mobile's unlimited 5G plan for $40/month and reap the benefits.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
