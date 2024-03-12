Moto G Power 2024 announced — and it could be one of the best cheap phones of the year

Motorola's just announced some new best cheap phone challengers — the Moto G 5G 2024 and Moto G Power 5G 2024 — which will be going on sale later this month, offering some impressive specs at even more impressive prices.

Many of the features of these phones are similar to their 2023 versions, but the upgrades that Motorola have made could go a long way to enhancing these two handsets' appeal. We'll save ultimate judgment for when we review these devices, so for now let's go over the key specs of the Moto G Power 2024 and Moto G 5G 2024, and how they've improved from their predecessors.

Moto G Power and Moto G 2024 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Moto G Power 5G (2024) Moto G 5G (2024) Price $299 $199 Display 6.7-inch LCD (2400 x 1280) 6.6-inch LCD (1612 x 720) Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main (f/ 1.8), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2) 50MP main (f/1.8), 2MP macro (f/2.4) Front cameras 16MP (f/2.4) 8MP (f/2.0) Chipset Dimensity 7020 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB, plus up to 1TB micro SD 128GB, plus up to 1TB micro SD Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W wired, 15W wireless 18W wired Software Android 14 with My UX Android 14 with My UX Size 167.22 x 76.44 x 8.50mm 164.39 x 74.96 x 8.23mm Weight 201g 194g Colors Midnight Blue, Pale Lilac Sage Green

Moto G Power 5G 2024

The more expensive of the two new Motos, the $299 G Power features a 6.7-inch FHD LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate once again. But Motorola's updated the design dramatically with a new vegan leather back, which will hopefully make the previously plain plastic-backed phone feel more luxurious. It's available in Midnight Blue or Pale Lilac, both of which look great with the textured back panel.

The G Power's claimed to be water-repellant, though it is not formally IP-rated like many other phones on sale today. However, unlike those other devices, the G Power features a headphone jack for when you need to listen to your music or videos privately, as well as stereo speakers for when you don't. However you're listening to your stuff, it'll be enhanced with Dolby Atmos support.

(Image credit: Motorola)

For your photos, the G Power has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide camera with macro lens abilities, and a 16MP front camera. The ultrawide camera sounds like quite a nice upgrade, since the old G Power had depth and macro sensors on the back instead.

Providing the phone with juice is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 30W wired charging (double the previous Moto G Power's wired charging speed) and new 15W wireless charging. As the name suggests, the G Power line has done well in our battery testing in the past, so we are expecting similarly impressive things with this iteration.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7020 can be found running things inside the G Power, paired with 8GB RAM. You can get up to 8GB more borrowed from the phone's storage with Moto's RAM Boost feature should you need it, too. Speaking of storage, you get 128GB by default, but you can expand that with a microSD card by another terabyte.

If you're interested in buying this model, it's first available on March 22 at Cricket, with other carriers getting a hold of it after that. And if you'd rather go the unlocked route, then you can buy the G Power outright from March 29 from Amazon, Motorola and Best Buy.

Moto G 5G 2024

Meanwhile, the $199 Moto G 5G has a slightly smaller 6.6-inch HD display, but it still boasts an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and the same stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support as the larger model. It also a vegan leather-backed handset, but there's only one available color: Sage Green.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Also like the Moto G Power, the new Moto G has a 50MP main camera. But its other sensors are a downgrade, consisting of a 2MP macro unit on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Instead of the G Power's Dimensity chip, the regular G has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM (and another 4GB of RAM Boost when you need it) and 128GB storage (again with 1TB of microSD support). The 5,000 mAh battery is the same capacity as the Power's, but on this model you only get 18W wired charging, with no wireless charging abilities.

Availability for the Moto G 2024 begins on March 21 with T-Mobile and Metro, with availability on other carriers opening up later. Amazon, Motorola and Best Buy will have the phone from May 2, so you may have to wait a little if you want it unlocked.