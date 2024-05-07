Tech takedown: Is the Motorola Razr+ a better foldable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

There's a lot to like about flip phones with foldable displays. When unfolded, these devices work like your average slab phone and when folded, they're small enough to fit in your pocket. Last year, we saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+ take the modern flip phone one step further by making the exterior displays more functional than ever, too.

But when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr+ — two of the best foldable phones you can buy starting at $999 now — how are you supposed to know which one you should buy? There are pros and cons to each phone, and reasons why one is a better handset than the other (and vice versa.)

Two of our editors stepped up to the table for the latest episode of Tech Takedown, a series on our YouTube channel where we put devices in the same category head-to-head. You can watch the entire video here:

Over two rounds, both editors presented key features that make their flip phone the superior purchase. After pleading their case, their opponent was given the opportunity for a rebuttal. We left the victor to be determined by the viewers, considering each editor made some compelling points.

In favor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Kate Kozuch touted the current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that performed better in benchmark testing than the Razr+'s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. If you're going to spend around $1,000 for a phone, you want it to be as future-proof as possible, right?

Backing up the Razr+, John Velasco praised Motorola's attention to details when it comes to design. The curved edges make the device easier to hold than the Z Flip 5, and John can even open the Razr+ one-handed.

Kate responded with the superiority of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera system. Based on our photo comparisons, Samsung's phone takes better photos especially in low-light situations. Updated with Galaxy AI editing features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Z Flip 5 is a capable camera phone.

John wrapped the debate up celebrating the usability of the Razr+'s exterior display. Not only is the Razr+'s exterior display larger (3.6-inches vs. 3.4 inches) but a wider selection of apps are compatible with Motorola's exterior screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5's display only works with select widgets.

We can make good cases to buy both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+, but be sure to watch the full video to see whether one our editors convinced you to favor one over the other.