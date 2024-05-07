Next Motorola Razr Plus to upgrade storage, keep the same foldable design

Motorola’s foldable phone lineup really came into its own last year. We enjoyed the standard Motorola Razr and found the Motorola Razr+ to be the best designed clamshell foldable to date.

So it caught our attention when 91Mobiles posted leaked images of what appear to be the next version of the Motorola Razr Plus. The report bills the phone as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which is consistent with how the phone maker names its devices in other parts of the world — in the U.S., it's more likely to be sold as the 2024 edition of the Motorola Razr Plus.

91Mobiles reports that the phone is in the final stages of development. Comparing the images in the story to what we saw from the 2023 edition of the Razr Plus, it looks like Motorola's not making many design changes. Previous reports suggested that the next iteration of Motorola Razrs would receive a redesign, so it was a little surprising to see what looks like the same Razr+.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Based on the measurements, the forthcoming phone still appears to contain a 6.9-inch main display and a 3.6-inch exterior screen, matching the specs in last year's Razr Plus.

There could be a change to the phone's internals this time around. 91Mobiles reports that the new edition will feature 12GB of RAM and a 512GB storage option. The Razr Plus we reviewed featured 8GB of memory with 256GB of storage.

Motorola has tended to release only one version of its phones, so it’ll be interesting to see if this storage upgrade stays or if Motorola will have smaller variants ala Apple and Samsung.

The report does hint that there will be three colorways; blue, orange and green. The previous model came in black, blue and magenta, with a peach option added late last year.

Previously, Lenovo China’s head of mobile devices leaked that the next generation of Motorola phones would be upgrading to a powerful new chipset, which we’d assume would be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The last Razr Plus used a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, so we should see performance and battery life gains from any upgrade.

For now, we don’t have any more information on the next iteration of the Motorola Razr or the Razr Plus. If trends hold true, we might see more information closer to July or August for a new phone, which would be about the same time the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — Samsung's take on a foldable flip phone — is set to arrive.