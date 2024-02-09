This 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger has earned a permanent spot on my desk — here’s why

Every time I make the switch from an iPhone to an Android handset, it’s usually only a matter of days before I start missing the MagSafe functionality. That’s somewhat down to accessories like the Moft Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet, but it’s more because I’ve become dependent on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe.

Surface area on my desk is valuable real estate — and since I unboxed the HiRise 3 Deluxe, it’s earned a permanent spot next to my Geminos(T) stacked monitor.

It’s not a coincidence that we recommended the HiRise 3 Deluxe as one of the best gifts you could get someone over the holidays. Moreover, it sits comfortably in our best MagSafe chargers for your iPhone guide. And I’m here to tell you that when you combine it with iOS 17’s StandBy mode, it becomes an essential bit of office kit.

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe: $149 @ Twelve South

This versatile and compact charger is a great gift for someone on your list who lives in the Apple ecosystem. It can wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at 15W and your AirPods at 7.5W.

The nuts and bolts improvements over the non-Deluxe HiRise 3 are easy to go over: the design has been refined significantly with a small circular pad over a slanting slab and a much thinner stem. The secondary Qi charging pad is now placed at the back while the Apple Watch charger is brought down to the front via a neat flip-up mechanism. This immediately means you can make use of the Apple Watch’s Nightstand mode if you choose to have the HiRise 3 Deluxe next to your bed. It also allows the Apple Watch charger to work with the different straps available for the wearable.

The main charging puck that your iPhone attaches to with a satisfying thunk is adjustable along a 35-degree angle, so you can adjust it to suit your viewing preferences. I have my StandBy mode set to a world clock display, so I can easily check the time for colleagues based in New York and San Francisco.

Furthermore, the HiRise 3 Deluxe is fully Apple certified, meaning it can fast-charge MagSafe iPhone models at 15W and Apple Watch models at 5W. AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation and all AirPods Pro models can charge at 7.5W on the rear pad.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

Twelve South is also following Apple’s environmental lead by coating the entire device in soft-touch vegan leather that comes in a lovely matte black finish. And the footprint is pretty minimal — Twelve South points out it takes up less desk space than an iPhone 14 Pro Max lying flat.

Is it a perfect device? Not exactly. The HiRise 3 Deluxe doesn’t fold down so it’s not necessarily a great travel device. If you’re regularly on the move, something like the InfinaCore T3 wireless charger may be a better bet.

InfinaCore T3 wireless charger: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save space and time charging all of your favorite gadgets with the InfinaCore T3 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger. Thanks to its foldable design, it can be neatly tucked away for easy storage or propped up to make it a handy deskside charging stand for your iPhone.

Price check: $59 @ InfinaCore | $39 @ Walmart

I also found Twelve South has moved away from the USB-C power lead from the HiRise 3 to a 2.5mm DC power cable. Which is smaller, but it means I can’t unplug the lead to quickly juice up an iPad or other USB-C enabled gadget if needed. A quibble, I know, but worth mentioning.

While the pricing for the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is certainly on the upper end of the scale ($149, Twelve South) when it comes to 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers I can’t deny that it’s worth the premium. I’m reasonably confident it’ll be sitting pretty on my own desk for some time to come.