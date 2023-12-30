I use this excellent 3-in-1 charging station every day — and it just got a price cut at Amazon

Experts agree there are probably around 7 essential things you should keep on your nightstand. I'd add an eighth option to that list. And, luckily for you, it's currently on sale at Amazon with 20% knocked off the asking price.

Right now, the Twelve South HiRise 3 magnetic charging station is down to $80 at Amazon, which saves you $19 on this essential charging accessory that'll power up an iPhone, Apple Watch and pair of AirPods all at the same time. I've been using one of these for the last couple of years and rely on it literally every single day to keep my devices charged up and ready to go.

Twelve South HiRise 3: was $99 now $80 @ Amazon

Equipped with three separate charging surfaces, this useful accessory will wirelessly charge any MagSafe-compatible iPhone as well as an Apple Watch and AirPods (with a wireless charging case). The base footprint measures just 5" by 3.5" and the entire station runs from a 20W USB-C power adapter (not included). It comes in a choice of white or black but the deal is limited to the white variant.

For those of us knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, it can be a challenge to remember to keep everything topped up with a charge at all times. And that's where a charging station comes in handy. And this offering from Twelve South is one I can personally recommend.

The main area is a forward-facing, floating MagSafe charging pad that lets you orientate a compatible iPhone either portrait or landscape, depending on whether you want to take advantage of StandBy mode on iOS 17. Meanwhile, you can slot your Apple Watch onto the rear charging point behind your iPhone. Underneath your floating iPhone is a third Qi-enabled wireless charging pad for your wireless earbuds. If you're an Apple user, you likely have one of the best AirPods as your earbuds of choice but the HiRise 3 will also charge other pairs, like the Pixel Buds Pro.

The space-saving 5-inch by 3.5-inch base means you can charge three devices with just one USB-C cable (you'll need to buy your own 20W power adapter, though) without having multiple wires cluttering up your desk or nightstand. The stand has a smooth coating that makes it feel nice and premium (although it can get a bit dusty) while the stark black/white color choice means it'll blend in nicely with pretty much any décor.

And, better yet, with nearly $20 knocked off the asking price, you can pick this up at a discount and make a head start on decluttering your space before 2024 kicks in.