iPhone 17 just tipped to get bigger — now more Pro-sized
Sorry, small phone fans, it's getting bigger
When the base iPhone 17 arrives later this year, it might be a disappointment for people who prefer more compact phones. A new rumor claims the screen size for the standard iPhone will be getting an increase, following in the footsteps of the current Pro model that debuted last fall.
According to regular leaker Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 17 is getting a bump from 6.1-inches to 6.3-inches. the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro.
"I mentioned before that there are two new 6.3 small straight screens in the next generation in China, including the iPhone17 screen size has become 6.27/6.3," Digital Chat Station wrote on Weibo, based on a machine translation.
Last year, Apple bumped up the screen size on the Pro models, but left the base iPhone 16 alone. The iPhone 16 Pro jumped from 6.1 to 6.3 inches while the iPhone 16 Pro Max increased from 6.7 to 6.9 inches. So far we believe that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will retain the sizes of their iPhone 16 counterparts.
It's not a big bump in iPhone 17 screen size, but does continue the trend of smartphones growing over the last couple of years.
The DCS rumor seems to confirm a previous one from display analyst Ross Young who forecast the same size for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro screens last month.
Outside of a size increase, the iPhone 17 panel should improve in other ways, some reports claiming that iPhone 17 will feature a ProMotion display. That's Apple's branding for screens with faster refresh rates, a feature currently reserved for the Pro models. Korean publication ETNews also reports that all iPhone 17 models will get 120Hz displays this year.
Assuming Apple sticks with its usual release schedule, we should see the iPhone 17 in September when Apple typically announces the next generation of iPhone.
