iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report

News
By published

ProMotion no longer just for Pros?

Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
(Image credit: Future)

It’s generally the way with tech that high-end features filter down to the cheaper models eventually, and you see this in microcosm with Apple’s iPhone Pro and regular iPhone handsets.

Face ID, Dynamic Island and the Action Button are all perks that started as premium features, before arriving on the standard iPhones, and it sounds like ProMotion will be joining them with the iPhone 17.

This is a rumor that’s surfaced a number of times in the last few months, and has now been reiterated by Bloomberg’s well-connected Apple expert, Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that the standard iPhone 17 will get the ProMotion display upgrade, allowing for “smoother scrolling and animation”.

ProMotion — Apple’s own branding for its 120Hz panels — has been a feature of the premium iPhone line since the iPhone 13 Pro landed in 2021. So far, it has stubbornly remained a Pro-only feature, with even last year’s iPhone 16 sticking with a 60Hz panel.

But while Apple has remained static, 120Hz screens are no longer a premium feature in the wider world of smartphones. The best cheap phones, including the $399 Samsung Galaxy A35, the $379 Nothing Phone 3a and the $200 Motorola Moto G 2025, all include 120Hz screens, which makes its omission on any iPhone under $999 seem a bit ridiculous.

While Apple has remained static, 120Hz screens are no longer a premium feature in the wider world of smartphones.

At this point, we’ve heard that Apple will make ProMotion a part of the regular iPhone 17 so often that it feels almost inevitable. Display analyst Ross Young first made the claim back in September, and this was subsequently echoed by Korean media in November and supply chain reports in December.

With the leaker Instant Digital repeating the claim earlier this year and now Gurman backing it up, it’s harder to find people saying that Apple will keep 60Hz for another generation.

Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

(Image credit: Future)

While Gurman is just talking about the iPhone 17, it’s possible that the upcoming, ultrathin iPhone 17 Air will still pack a 60Hz screen, but this seems hugely unlikely.

Not only do past reports refer to every handset in the iPhone 17 lineup getting ProMotion, but the ability to drop as low as 10Hz would be hugely helpful for battery life in a device where stamina is an ongoing concern. And would Apple really hobble its next big smartphone release with a worse screen than the cheaper model?

For Gurman’s part, despite the arrival of ProMotion, the Air is set to be the more exciting buy. “If I were springing for something in the $800 range, I’d try to reach another $100 or so and just get the skinny new iPhone 17 Air,” he concludes.

“You really won’t be losing that much in terms of the specifications, and you’ll be gaining a remarkably thin and light phone (with considerably more screen real estate).” The iPhone 17 is expected to remain at 6.1 inches, while the Air is supposed to directly replace the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus.

We’re still some way from the new iPhone’s official unveiling, which almost always happens in September. Cheaper SE models and iPhone 16e aside, the only exception in the last decade was the iPhone 12, which was delayed by one month thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
iPhone 17 just tipped for this Pro feature after years of waiting
Renders of the iphone 17 in teal, green and dark green
iPhone 17 just tipped for the one big upgrade we've been waiting for
Renders of the iphone 17 in teal, green and dark green
iPhone 17 rumors — everything we know so far
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro — 7 biggest rumored upgrades
Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max again tipped for RAM increase — and it's probably to do with AI
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air — 5 biggest revelations from new in-depth report
Latest in Phones
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
Foldable iPhone concept image
Apple's foldable 'iPhone Flip' tipped for release in 2026 with a familiar design and iPhone 17 Air features
Galaxy S25 Ultra Now brief
Samsung’s Personal Data Engine is a big addition to the Galaxy S25 — here’s why
The four Pixel 9a colors stacked on top of each other with a focus on the camera of the Iris model
Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 10 — buy now or wait?
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max in hand showing displays
Forget iPhone 17 — iPhone 18 could get this huge upgrade
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just tipped — here's when you might be able to buy
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
iPhone 17 just tipped for this long overdue Pro feature in new report
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) stands on the hood of a car with an explosion behind him in a promotional still for Warner Bros. &quot;Mad Max:Fury Road&quot;
One of the best action movies ever made is leaving Netflix very soon — here's your last day to stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
nvidia rtx 50 series
RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung’s 'Haean' smart glasses will reportedly launch this year — here's everything to expect
More about phones
Foldable iPhone concept image

Apple's foldable 'iPhone Flip' tipped for release in 2026 with a familiar design and iPhone 17 Air features
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu

Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
A collage of items on sale from Amazon&#039;s Big Spring Sale

Amazon Big Spring Sale LIVE — here’s the deals I think are Prime Day worthy
See more latest
Most Popular
A collage of items on sale from Amazon&#039;s Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale LIVE — here’s the deals I think are Prime Day worthy
Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) stands on the hood of a car with an explosion behind him in a promotional still for Warner Bros. &quot;Mad Max:Fury Road&quot;
One of the best action movies ever made is leaving Netflix very soon — here's your last day to stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
De&#039;Longhi Linea Classic
De'Longhi's timeless new Linea Classic espresso machine is shockingly affordable, and ideal for small kitchens
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date just tipped — here's when you might be able to buy
nvidia rtx 50 series
RTX 5060 Ti release date just tipped for April 16 — HP seemingly confirms Nvidia's next-gen GPUs
Foldable iPhone concept image
Apple's foldable 'iPhone Flip' tipped for release in 2026 with a familiar design and iPhone 17 Air features
Android 16 screen-off fingerprint unlock in Settings menu
Android 16's latest beta lets all Pixel users unlock their phone more easily — here’s how
Magician David Blaine covered in bees in a scene from his new TV series, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt 2025
How to watch 'David Blaine: Do Not Attempt' online from anywhere
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung’s 'Haean' smart glasses will reportedly launch this year — here's everything to expect
Galaxy S25 Ultra Now brief
Samsung’s Personal Data Engine is a big addition to the Galaxy S25 — here’s why