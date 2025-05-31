All four iPhone 17 models just tipped for ‘metalens’ upgrade

The Pro Max version of Apple's beloved iPhone tends to be first in line for significant redesigns and upgrades, but Apple's rumored metalens technology, which promises to significantly shrink the size of the Dynamic Island, could come to all four iPhone 17 models.

That's according to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who made the prediction in a research note first spotted by 9to5Mac this week. Previously, Pu said only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would get this design change, but now he's changed his tune and claims all four iPhones will incorporate metalens technology.

For the uninitiated, metalens are flat lenses that use metasurfaces to focus light toward the image sensor. It's a serious upgrade from the kind of curved lenses used in most phones.

Rumor has it Apple will use a metalens for Face ID that integrates the transmitter and receiver components to reduce the overall size and thickness. That lines Apple up to shrink the Dynamic Island by extension, an upgrade iPhone owners have been calling for since the introduction of Apple's selfie camera spot. Though its dimensions on the iPhone 17 and what kind of size difference we can expect remain up in the air.

(Image credit: Future)

The Dynamic Island, which houses Face ID sensors and the front camera in addition to showcasing Live Activities, was initially introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and has remained roughly the same size since. Eventually, Apple's rumored to bring Face ID beneath the display entirely, but that's not expected until at least the iPhone 18.

Keep in mind that this all remains the subject of speculation for now. Another Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed back in January that the Dynamic Island's size will remain "largely unchanged" with Apple's upcoming iPhone line. Both leakers have proven track records of sharing accurate details about Apple's product line-up, so we'll have to wait and see which predictions pan out.

We won't know for sure until Apple's official launch event, which is expected to go down in September if history serves. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17 hub.

