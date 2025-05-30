iPhone 17's display could be the same size as iPhone 17 Pro — what we know

There are a lot of changes happening to the iPhone 17 series later this year, but something we hadn't anticipated was a change in screen size. Specifically a slight increase on the standard iPhone 17 model. But, according to display analyst Ross Young, that's what we should expect.

The iPhone 17 is set to grow, leaving behind its 6.12-inch display in favor of a 6.27-inch panel. That's the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro, and we're expecting that the iPhone 17 Pro will be sticking at the same dimensions.

We know the iPhone 17 is getting minimal design changes, compared to the Pro and Air models' new camera bars, so the changing screen is quite a big deal.

We know the iPhone 17 is getting minimal design changes, compared to the Pro and Air models' new camera bars, so the changing screen is quite a big deal. What isn't clear is how Apple will increase the display.

It's possible that Apple will simply increase the size of the phone, to accommodate the new extra 0.15-inches of screen space, but that doesn't seem likely. The alternative is that Apple will shrink down the bezels, as it did with iPhone 16 Pro, to fit more screen into the same size of phone.

It's a small change, but it would be a welcome one. Not just for the extra screen space, but also because smaller bezels typically look much nicer than larger ones.

What else to expect from iPhone 17

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The iPhone 17 isn't expected to look all that different from the iPhone 16. Rather than having a redesigned rear, like its compatriots, renders and dummy models suggest we'll still be getting the same vertically-stacked dual-lens camera.

There have been rumors that the Dynamic Island could shrink even further on the iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to a new "metalens" for Face ID. However this isn't likely to happen to the entry-level model, though the iPhone 18 may be a little luckier in that regard.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We may finally see a ProMotion display on the non-Pro models, though. That's something we've been dying for Apple to offer for years, and would mean the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air screens would no longer be stuck at a measly 60Hz. Instead we can all enjoy an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, offering a significantly smoother screen and reduced power draw.

Other rumored features include vapor chamber cooling, Apple-built batteries with better performance, and the new A19 chipset built with TSMC's improved 3nm process.

But we won't know for sure until Apple's official launch event, which will likely happen in September as usual. In the meantime you can check out all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17 hub.