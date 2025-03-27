iPhone 17 just tipped for this major display upgrade — thanks to Samsung

The iPhone 17 is still a few months away, but it sounds like Apple is doing a lot to ensure this phone is one of the best ever made. According to industry sources speaking to ETNews, this includes sourcing Samsung's latest and best M14 display panels.

Bringing an M14 display to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max isn’t exactly news. Both iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max already have them. What’s exciting is that ETNews claims the entire iPhone 17 range will get the Samsung-made panels, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.

Considering the display is one of the things we often criticize about non-Pro iPhones, the possibility that they’re getting a much-needed upgrade is quite exciting. Especially considering reports that the non-Pro models may also get an LTPO display, and a higher refresh rate than 60Hz.

The main advantage of M14 display panels is that they’re much brighter, offering around 30% more light than an M13. This means the iPhone 17 could offer screen brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The iPhone 16 was rated for up to 3,000 nits of brightness, with our testing finding it reached 1,348 nits. So with up to 3,000 nits on the table, there’s plenty of opportunity for the iPhone 17 to improve.

Why brighter screens are better

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While brightness isn’t something many people may consider when buying a new phone, there are many benefits. The most obvious being that you can clearly see what’s on screen, no matter what the ambient light conditions are.

As someone who’s often struggled to see my phone screen on a particularly sunny day, I find the upward brightness trend on modern phone screens to be a huge benefit.

It’s also said that higher brightness can help reduce eye strain, since you’re not squinting to see what's happening on your screen. Not to mention, improved contrast ratio and viewing angles could considerably improve your daily phone use.

The Samsung M14 panel in the iPhone 16 Pro also offered other benefits. This included a more durable panel structure, which improved its longevity and strength, as well as better power efficiency. Your phone’s screen uses the vast majority of its battery power, so reducing the energy needed to run it is always good.

The iPhone 17 won’t be arriving until later this year, with Apple presumably revealing the new phones in September — as is the norm. Until then, you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs.