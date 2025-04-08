iOS 19’s massive redesign just teased in new video — but some doubt its accuracy

published

Apple could be rounding a corner in UI design

iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
(Image credit: Future)

Major design changes for Apple’s iOS 19 have been demoed in a video to give an idea of what the official release could look like. But some sources doubt its validity.

iOS 19 is expected to be revealed during Apple’s WWDC 2025 event in June, but many are already wondering just what the update will change. And Front Page Tech might have the answer with its new video.

The video is comprised of renders that are reportedly based on actual footage of the new OS that sources within Apple have provided.

This video is the biggest iOS leak ever. - YouTube This video is the biggest iOS leak ever. - YouTube
Watch On

The most notable change shown in the video is the previously rumored rounded app icons that, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser states, are hidden by default on internal iOS 19 builds.

The video shows that, if you tap and hold an icon, it will change to the new style. It should be noted that, while the apps are rounder, Prosser states that he isn’t sure if the official release will instead have fully circular icons like Vision OS.

Possible new icons for iOS 19

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Menu elements also get this new look alongside the apps. For instance, the Haptic Touch menus when you long-press an app icon and the sliders for both volume and brightness in the control center have been redesigned. The permission prompts for the camera and microphone access have also been updated.

Another addition shown in the video is a new pill-shaped tab bar that appears at the bottom of certain built-in apps. The new bar replaces the one that currently takes up the entire bottom of the screen, and features a new animation when pressing the search option.

These apps that feature the new bar include the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV and more.

New pill shape bar for iOS 19

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Convincing but incorrect?

While the renders look interesting, it is worth noting that their accuracy has been questioned. In a post on X, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated, as he has with previous iOS 19 leaks, that the iOS 19 images seen on the web aren’t representative of what we’ll see at WWDC. He goes on to say that the current leaks are likely based on either older builds or vague descriptions and are missing key features.

One of the key things that we are waiting on is confirmation of whether iOS 19 will feature some long-promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades when it releases. While Apple Intelligence was launched with iOS 18, some of the promised additions have yet to materialize. These include the launch of Siri 2.0, which, according to recently leaked meeting notes, only works around 80% of the time.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what Apple has in store for us with iOS 19. Until then, Apple has released the first developer build for iOS 18.5 which features a change to how we find certain Mail app settings and Apple Care details.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

