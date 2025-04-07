iPhone 17 Pro report just shot down the biggest design rumor

For a few months, renders and leaks have shown a redesigned camera array for the iPhone 17 Pro models spanning the width of the phone.

Previously, those rumors have shown off more of a two-toned design with the camera bump a slightly darker color than the main body.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now reporting that the camera bump won't be as colorful as rumored.

He shared this information in his most recent Power On Newsletter. "The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device," writes Gurman, noting that the iPhone 17 Pro would look more similar to the iPhone 16 Pro than people might expect. "[It] won't be a major departure from current models."

Reportedly, the new Pro Models will feature a half glass, half aluminum build that is supposed to make them more durable. The glass is supposed to allow wireless charging with an aluminum frame that should be fairly light but less breakable.

The big departure will likely be the iPhone 17 Air, which does bring a new design form to the iPhone.

What else?

This week's Power On is fairly stuffed with content, including an exploration on how Apple might work to get around Trump's tariffs and any similar political machinations, mostly through diversification of where parts are source and built around the globe.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is especially important since the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to launch at $2,300. Gurman also confirmed that the Apple smart home hub is being delayed into 2026, largely due to Aple's ongoing struggle with an improved AI-based Siri.

More from Tom's Guide