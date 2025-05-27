WWDC 2025 — watchOS 12 and tvOS 19 both just tipped for major redesign

We've heard plenty of rumors about iOS 19's upcoming design changes, but it sounds like Apple won't stop there. In fact, the new design could make its way to other Apple platforms, including tvOS and watchOS.

This report comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who says that the redesign won't be restricted to the three "main" Apple operating systems: iOS, iPadOS and macOS. It should instead be available elsewhere, to cover almost the entire Apple ecosystem as we know it.

Gurman notes that the design is supposed to be inspired by visionOS, so there won't be such drastic changes to the mixed reality software. However, the upcoming visionOS 3 is said to be receiving "some adjustments" for areas where "changes make sense for a headset."

Big changes could also happen to iPadOS 19

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman also noted that Apple is looking for consistency across its devices, particularly with iPadOS and macOS. We had heard rumors that Apple was hoping to make iPads more like Macs with the launch of iPadOS 19, and a new Mac-like design would certainly help that.

On top of that, iPads could be in line for improvements to multitasking, app window management and productivity. Not to mention a Mac-style menu bar that appears whenever an iPad is connected to one of Apple's Magic Keyboards.

As someone who has had to work on an iPad on the go, I can attest to the fact that it's not a great experience. Certainly not on the cheaper models, which lack some of the premium flourishes available to the iPad Pro series.

If Apple can offer a better and more laptop-like experience on its tablets, then that can only be a good thing, especially if you need to both work and travel light at the same time.

What we know about the redesign

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman mentions that the iOS 19 redesign is codenamed "Solarium," after the glass-walled rooms that allow more sunlight in. With that in mind, the rumors that design could be inspired by visionOS and its translucent interface make a lot of sense. He also claims that it's "clicker and more modern" than the current iteration of iOS.

The change has also been referred to as the "most dramatic overhaul" in Apple's history, that is, "aiming to transform the interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac for a new generation of users." Needless to say, the pressure is on for Apple to get things right.

So let's hope that the controversial design leaks we've seen so far aren't quite as bad as what the internet first thought. We should see it all on show at WWDC 2025 in the next couple of weeks, so we don't have too long to wait.