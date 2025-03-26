iOS 19 redesign mockups emerge — but not everyone is convinced

Following a reveal of the iPhone 17’s redesign and early hints of Vision Pro-inspired UI design elements, noted tech leaker Jon Prosser has another video on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

This one is all about iOS 19, with mockups created from a build he claims to have seen in person to protect the identities of those who showed him.

According to Prosser, we’re looking at a minor visual overhaul with more rounded corners. Certain popups, menus and the keyboard incorporate this with a more polished floating design.

Introducing iOS 19 | Exclusive First Look - YouTube Watch On

It is, in his words, “a more rounded aesthetic and glossy — almost glassy — styling”. The edges, he says, “really help the elements sort of pop up from the screen”.

Prosser also points out that Apple has been moving this way in its own app design language of late, most recently with the Invites app.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

From this, Prosser believes that iOS 19 is more of a “visual overhaul” rather than a functionality-packed update.

“As of right now we are seeing no signs of any new major AI features or anything like that,” he says.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

There’s not even the long-rumored round icons — at least not on the version he saw, which he concedes is disappointing.

“The fact we’re even making a video about this, that the average person would see as a minor change, is kind of silly, but Daddy’s gotta get paid, kids,” he says near the end of the video.

You may be looking at these mockups and thinking, “Is that it?”. Well, maybe not.

Unrepresentitive?

(Image credit: Future)

There’s an important caveat. Mark Gurman — who Prosser awkwardly described as “the most reputable leaker in the industry” in the video — believes he’s wrong.

“iOS 19 images floating around aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC,” he wrote on Threads shortly afterward.

“They look to be based on either very old builds or vague descriptions, missing key features.”

According to MacRumors, Gurman elaborated on the comments in his Power On Discord channel, saying: “He either has very old screenshots or hasn't seen the real thing.”

Given that Gurman himself has previously said that iOS 19 will be the “one of the most dramatic overhauls” in Apple’s history, that perhaps shouldn’t be surprising. While a nice-looking coat of paint, Prosser’s mockups aren’t hugely dramatic, as his own commentary accepts.

Still, one of them has to be wrong. We’ll find out whether it’s Gurman, Prosser or both on June 9 at WWDC.