The iPhone 20 could be Apple's next 'major shake-up' — here's why

News
By published

Look out for massive iPhone updates in 2027

iPhone Flip Concept
(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

We're still a number of years out from the iPhone 20's likely launch. But apparently it's already being worked on at Apple, and there are big plans for its design.

In Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, he claims that Apple's plans for the iPhone's 20th year in 2027 will include a foldable and a model with more glass parts.

"The company is preparing a major shake-up for the iPhone’s 20-year anniversary, including a foldable version and a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass."

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

The last time we saw a major iPhone redesign was the iPhone X, Apple's tenth-anniversary iPhone launched in 2017. This set the stage for every flagship iPhone since with its all-screen design and Face ID notch, even if further changes have been since, such as flattened sides, larger camera blocks, and the switches from Lightning ports to USB-C and the notch to a Dynamic Island cutout.

But how Apple will take the iPhone into its third decade isn't clear from Gurman's brief comments. There have been several rumors of a foldable iPhone and foldable iPad/MacBook over the past few years, although these have been tipped to launch next year rather than 2027. Plus adding more glass seems to already be a design priority given the rumored changes to the iPhone 17 Pro, and the allegedly glass-like look of iOS 19.

Can Apple reinvent the smartphone one more time?

However Apple chooses to revise the iPhone, it's hard to imagine how it'll have as much of an impact on the whole smartphone market like the iPhone X did. But perhaps Apple's engineers have a big idea that all smartphones will eventually adopt, like we saw with big screen, gesture-only design.

It's also worth considering if we'll also get an iPhone 8 equivalent along with the iPhone 20 — a cheaper, more familiar model for users unwilling or unable to make the leap to the true next-gen model.

Assuming Apple doesn't skip a number between now and 2027, the iPhone 19 name would still be available for this purpose.

Bringing our focus back to 2025, this year's iPhone launch is believed to be the iPhone 17 series, which is tipped to add ProMotion displays to the basic models, improve the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models' telephoto cameras as well as alter their design slightly, plus debut a new slimmed-down iPhone 17 Air model in place of the Plus models seen on the past few iPhone generations.

As for iOS 19, that should appear at WWDC 2025, which starts on June 9, and show off the new design and new features such as a reworked camera app and AI abilities like health coaching.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about iphones
Apple Park campus

Apple's tariff crisis explained — here's why iPhone, AirPods, Macs and Apple Watch may get a lot more expensive
iOS 18.4 logo on an iPhone

iOS 18.4 just gave Control Center these 3 handy upgrades
Kevin Bacon in &quot;The Bondsman&quot; now streaming on Prime Video

Prime Video’s latest No. 1 show is supernatural, unhinged, and stars Kevin Bacon — you need to binge-watch it now
See more latest
Most Popular
Kevin Bacon in &quot;The Bondsman&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video’s latest No. 1 show is supernatural, unhinged, and stars Kevin Bacon — you need to binge-watch it now
Apple Park campus
Apple's tariff crisis explained — here's why iPhone, AirPods, Macs and Apple Watch may get a lot more expensive
The back of the OnePlus 13 showing the camera
OnePlus teases the new ‘shortcut key’ on OnePlus 13T — say goodbye to the Alert Slider
Ninja Creami
Ninja just warned against this viral Creami recipe — here's why
Android Auto refreshed UI example
Gemini in the car is long-overdue — and I can't wait to try it in Android Auto soon
The White Lotus season 3
8 best shows like 'The White Lotus' to stream after season 3
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week
Parker Posey in The White Lotus season 3 and Kevin Bacon in The Bondsman
8 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (April 7-13)
Kindle (2024)
New features are making old Kindles better page turners — and I'm all for it
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, April 7 (#666)