Leaked iPhone 17 Air dummy unit is impressively thin — but iPhone 17 Pro is kind of dumb looking

There are still a lot of questions about Apple's future phones

iPhone 17 Pro renders.
(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro have appeared on social media in a set of new images, and I’m really not a fan of the new look.

There have been two images posted by two different sources that show off possible designs for the next generation of iPhone. The first image shows off one of the possible redesigns for the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera block. Meanwhile, the second image shows off just how thin the iPhone 17 Air could be compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A render of the iPhone 17 Pro

(Image credit: @kdctweets on X)

The image of the iPhone 17 Pro, from @kdctweets, shows a render of the back of the iPhone with a focus on a larger camera block. This new design sees the camera take up a third of the back of the device with a shiny glass panel. However, I don't like it as it makes the phone look like something out of the 80s. The redesign also makes the phone look much too blocky, rather than the sleek design Apple is known for.

However, it isn’t the first time we’ve seen such mockups, but other leaks make the redesigned block look much more streamlined.

iPhone 17 Air render

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

While the look of the phone is up in the air, we have heard a fair amount about what people could expect from the iPhone 17 Pro. For instance, we expect the phone to come with an A19 Pro chip and vapor chamber cooling, and a 48MP telephoto camera. There is also speculation that Apple will look to push the iPhone 17 Air to 12 GB of RAM, 4GB more than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, to improve Apple Intelligence performance.

The iPhone 17 Air compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max

(Image credit: Majin Bu on X)

When it comes to the iPhone 17 Air vs the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the photo from Majin Bu gives a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored thickness could look like in comparison. For reference, several rumors have indicated that the iPhone Air could be between 5.5-6mm thick compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s rumored 8.73mm thickness. It also appears that the iPhone Air will have a smaller display, which rumors paint to be about 6.6 inches, compared to the Pro Max's 6.9 inches.

It is worth noting that we cannot validate any of these designs yet; as such, it is worth taking it with a pinch of salt. We'll have to wait until these phones actually release to see how accurate these renders and dummies are.

On that note, it's usually pretty easy to figure out when that happens, as iPhones usually release in September. However, we would hope that we will get an official look at the software that will drive the iPhone 17 range during Apple’s next WWDC, which is rumored to be happening on June 9.

