iOS 18.5's first developer beta has been released — and there are two big changes

Many users are looking forward to the release of iOS 19, but Apple isn’t quite done with iOS 18 yet. And Apple just released the first beta for the next update, iOS 18.5, to developers.

The first developer beta has so far been found to offer two main changes that are intended to make using compatible phones slightly more streamlined. These apply to the built-in Mail app and AppleCare.

Certain Mail app settings are easier to find

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

The first change (spotted by AppleInsider) comes to Apple’s Mail app, which will now allow you much more control within the app itself. In iOS 18.5, users can quickly hide contact photos, as well as turn off “group by sender” view, by simply pressing the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

These options do exist in iOS 18.4, but the only way to access them is to find the Mail section in the Settings app. This newer version looks to be much more streamlined and will cut down on having to switch between the app and settings when wanting to play with the look of the app.

Finding and managing your AppleCare details is even easier

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

The second reported change is coming for the AppleCare and Warranty section of the Settings menu. Firstly, the section now has a banner with the AppleCare logo which links to the AppleCare page on Apple.com. This makes it much simpler to find relevant details at the tap of a link.

Secondly, the device list in the Apple account will feature a new AppleCare option that allows you to instantly get more information on your coverage. For example, if you have a renewing AppleCare plan, you can manage it from this menu.

What else is coming for Apple devices?

We also expect the update to include the same wealth of security and bug fixes, which is why we’ll always recommend that users update to the latest version when they can.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, while you can access the developer beta, or instead wait for the public beta if you aren’t registered as a developer, we’d usually recommend against it until the stable release to avoid potential phone or data-impacting bugs. While we do not have a set date for the final release of iOS 18.5 release, Apple usually releases its .5 iOS updates around May, so we would imagine the same will happen here.

While iOS 18.5 might not be the major improvement people might have wanted, it is only the lead-up to iOS 19. We have heard that Apple will announce the new update at the upcoming WWDC on June 9.

iOS 19 is looking ot be a pretty major update for compatible iPhones, and will include several changes. For instance, we’ve heard that iOS 19 will include an interface overhaul, and possibly the revamp of Siri that was promised for iOS 18.