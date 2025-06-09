Apple just leveled up with new games app at WWDC 2025 — plus AI that wants to nerf Nvidia DLSS

Apple has just announced some huge gaming news at WWDC 2025! This includes a new cross-device Games app for shared libraries and progression, and an updated Metal 4 game development platform that opens the door for a new wave of AAA games.

Apple Games app

Tying gaming together for Apple players is a new Games app, which brings a unified library of everything you've downloaded via the app store and played on Apple Arcade.

Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac, this is your one-stop shop for new titles to play, achievements you unlock, limited-time events to take part in and leaderboards of all your friends.

And on top of that, there will be a new Games overlay where you can get instant access to performance settings and community challenges/friend leaderboards.

Metal 4 is bringing DLSS-like tech to Apple gaming!

We're also seeing new tools unlocking a new generation of game development for the latest AAA titles to come to Apple platforms.

This includes a new version of Metal 4 — designed exclusively for Apple Silicon to bring machine learning to gaming. Think like DLSS 4 in RTX 50-series GPUs!

The two big headlines here are:

MetalFX Frame Interpolation: Basically multi-frame gen. With every one frame rendered on the Apple Silicon's GPU, AI will generate two additional frames for far faster frame rates.

Basically multi-frame gen. With every one frame rendered on the Apple Silicon's GPU, AI will generate two additional frames for far faster frame rates. MetalFX Denoising: Real-time AI interpreted ray tracing and path tracing to really take that pressure off the GPU to focus on other game rendering tasks. This ensures smoother, faster-feeling game performance.

And with these new developer tools also comes Game Porting Toolkit 3 — giving developers a vastly easier way to port a game built for PC over to the Mac.

New games on the way

To hammer the point home, several games are launching on Apple platforms over the next few months.

First, InZOI is heading to Mac soon with all of Metal 4's new features.

And second, somehow, I/O Interactive has managed to cram all of Hitman World of Assassination onto iOS, as well as launching it on iPad and Mac too!

Outlook

I've been on a multi-year campaign for Apple to care about gaming. Bit by bit, we've been seeing all the green flags from Cupertino, but these are easiest the biggest signs we're heading in the right direction.

A unified gaming app is sure to make handheld gaming a whole lot nicer with the likes of a Backbone Pro, while giving you cross-device progression for those at home gaming moments.

Meanwhile, the new developer tools are sure to make that shiny MacBook a gaming monster by night, while being a productivity machine by day.

