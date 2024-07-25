Apple Intelligence release date — when to expect Apple's AI features on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

If you've downloaded the iOS 18 public beta, you've likely spotted a lot of new features like the customizable home screen, redesigned Photos app and other assorted updates. You won't see any of the Apple Intelligence features Apple previewed during WWDC 2024 — at least not yet.

That's by design. Apple made it clear from the get-go that Apple Intelligence features, which will be available across iPhones, iPads and Macs, wouldn't be immediately available, though they will eventually find their way into Apple's various software betas ahead of a launch later this year. But even then, not every promised Apple Intelligence feature will be ready, and it will still have a beta label.

But apart from those guidelines, there's not a lot of detail on specific Apple Intelligence release dates. Nevertheless, knowing what we know about the release plans for Apple's other software and devices heading into the fall, we can make some reasonable guesses on how you'll be able to try out Apple Intelligence for yourself.

Apple Intelligence device compatibility

As a reminder, even if your Apple device can run the upcoming software — iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia — you may not have a device with the hardware muscle to support Apple intelligence. Among current iPhones, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max fit the bill. Any M1-powered Mac will do the trick, as will M1-powered iPad Pro or iPad Air tablets.

In other words, if the hardware you have doesn't meet those requirements, you won't be able to try out Apple Intelligence, whether it's during the software beta process this summer or when the full software updates come out in the fall.

It's safe to presume that any additional hardware Apple releases this year will support Apple Intelligence. The company is expected to launch new phones in September, for example, and you'd imagine that any iPhone 16 model will have the necessary chipset.

Apple Intelligence — when will it hit iOS, iPadOS and macOS betas?

(Image credit: Future)

Developer betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia appeared at WWDC 2024 in June, and about a month later, the public betas of each software update arrived. As we noted at the start, you won't find any instance of Apple Intelligence in either the developer or public version of the beta.

As of this writing, iOS 18 beta 4 is now available to developers. (For context, the third beta developer formed the basis for the iOS 18 public beta release.) Given Apple's track record of beta releases, that update will make its way to the public shortly, but since it also lacks Apple Intelligence features, that likely means those capabilities won't sure up until August at the earliest.

Even when they arrive, it's unclear how many Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta form. Apple doesn't always include every previewed feature all at once, and it could handle Apple Intelligence the same way.

That said, we'd imagine the new writing tools and image generation features will be part of whatever Apple chooses to preview in the beta. Siri improvements are another story. We'd like see things like Siri's new design — a glowing light will encircle your iPhone screen when you're engaged with Siri for example, and iPhone and iPad users will be able to type queries after double-tapping on the bottom of the screen. ChatGPT integration into Siri is slated for the fall, so we could see it included an earlier beta.

More elaborate changes to Siri — the assistant will soon be aware of what's on your screen and understand more of your personal context — aren't arriving until later. They aren't likely to show up in beta form this summer.

Speaking of assumptions, since features in the developer beta almost always appear in the public beta, we imagine that will continue with any Apple Intelligence beta testing.

Apple Intelligence — when will it arrive with the full iOS, iPadOS and macOS releases?

(Image credit: Future)

Remember that even though Apple is prepping full releases of its iPhone, iPad and Mac software for everyone with an eligible device, Apple Intelligence features will still carry a beta label, suggesting that they will remain a work in progress. But we do expect those still-in-beta features to be part of the iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia releases.

When those will occur is anyone's guess, though we'll probably have a better idea after Apple's fall hardware event, where you'd expect to hear about the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 and any other products coming out ahead of the holidays. (For the record, our best guess as to an iPhone 16 release date for when Apple will announce its new phones is September 10, so we should get some software release date clarity around then.)

Since software updates tend to debut just before the newly announced hardware hits retail shelves, you'd expect Apple's software updates, including some Apple Intelligence features, to be ready for the general public before the end of September.

There's one caveat here: In recent years, Apple has occasionally released its macOS update a few weeks after the iOS and iPadOS releases. For example, macOS Sonoma arrived on September 26, eight days after iOS 17 appeared. We have no idea if history will repeat itself with macOS Sequoia and iOS 18.

Apple Intelligence — when will it be completely released?

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're the sort of person who likes definitive timelines, we've got some bad news. It's unclear how long it will take all of the promised Apple Intelligence features — specifically, the one related to Siri and its ability to better understand context — to reach your Apple device. Apple has indicated that the process will continue beyond the software release date later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the upgrades to Siri to continue into next year.

In other words, when Apple says that Apple Intelligence remains in beta, best believe that the company isn't kidding.

