macOS Sequoia compatibility — these devices are no longer supported
These Macs and iPads are off the support train
If you like keeping your devices for as long as possible while maintaining a connection to the most current updates, then the latest macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18 updates will leave you scrambling if you're using certain Macs and iPads.
It makes sense that older Apple devices won't support Sequoia. Apple recently announced "Apple Intelligence" AI features will only work with Apple's M-series chips like the M1 or newer M4 processors.
That said, the newly announced iPhone Mirroring feature will be available for both Apple Macs with Apple silicon and those with Intel processors. The feature lets users control their iPhone via the Mac screen.
Devices not on the compatibility list will still work, but they won't receive patches and security updates from Apple going forward. And as apps and programs update, they also may no longer support older iterations.
macOS Sequoia compatible Macs
- MacBook Air: 2020 and later
- MacBook Pro: 2018 and later
- Mac mini: 2018 and later
- iMac: 2019 and later
- iMac Pro: 2017
- Mac Pro: 2019 and later
- Mac Studio: 2022 and later
Moving over to iPads, Apple is removing support for the first-generation iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It also removes support for the sixth-generation iPad.
Like the Macs, iPadOS 18 brings new AI features to the operating system which requires more power than older chips can handle.
iPadOS 18 compatiblity
- iPad mini: 2019 and later
- iPad: 2019 and later
- iPad Air: 2019 and later
- iPad Pro: 2018 and later
Apple announced the operating system updates during WWDC 2024. Currently, the updates are available to Apple developers. Every day users should see the updates released sometime in September.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide.