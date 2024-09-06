iOS 18 release date rumors — here’s when it might launch

Apple revealed the next iteration of the company's iPhone operating system, iOS 18, at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Since the iOS 18 announcement, the Cupertino company has released several betas, including a public beta in July.

The beta versions have introduced several new features, including an upgraded Notes app, distraction control in Safari, and a reconfigured Photos app.

But, for those who don't want to play in the beta and are waiting for the full, official iOS 18, the crucial question is when Apple will release the update to the general public.

Based on past releases, we suspect Apple will launch iOS 18 within a week after the company's Glowtime September 9 event, where they are expected to reveal the new iPhone 16 lineup, the Apple Watch 10 and Watch Ultra 3, and at least two new AirPods.

Read on for a more specific guesstimate.

Glowtime event

Apple's Glowtime event gets popping on Monday, September 9, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

Find out how to watch the live stream of Apple's event here.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iOS 18 supported devices

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

(2nd generation or later)

When Apple releases iOS 18, it will find support on many devices. However, not every iPhone will get the new iOS 18 features. A major one would be Apple Intelligence, which will only be available on the iPhone 16 series and the current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

When will Apple release iOS 18?

Typically, Apple doesn't announce when it will release its latest iOS updates.

However, in previous years, the company has generally launched its iOS updates within seven days of its iPhone event. In the last three years, the newest iOS version has been released within six days of the iPhone event.

With Apple moving this year's iPhone 16 to a Monday over their usual Tuesday schedule, we can expect to see iOS 18 launch within the week.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You'll probably see iOS 18 on supported iPhones on Monday, September 16. If they get impatient and release it early, we might see it on Friday, September 13, though that is an ominous date. So, we'll stick to Monday.

For more information on Apple's new iPhone 16 lineup and what's coming to iOS 18, check back with Tom's Guide on Monday, September 9, as we track all of Apple's announcements and new products.