iOS 18 release date rumors — here’s when it might launch
We have some educated guesses
Apple revealed the next iteration of the company's iPhone operating system, iOS 18, at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Since the iOS 18 announcement, the Cupertino company has released several betas, including a public beta in July.
The beta versions have introduced several new features, including an upgraded Notes app, distraction control in Safari, and a reconfigured Photos app.
But, for those who don't want to play in the beta and are waiting for the full, official iOS 18, the crucial question is when Apple will release the update to the general public.
Based on past releases, we suspect Apple will launch iOS 18 within a week after the company's Glowtime September 9 event, where they are expected to reveal the new iPhone 16 lineup, the Apple Watch 10 and Watch Ultra 3, and at least two new AirPods.
Read on for a more specific guesstimate.
Glowtime event
Apple's Glowtime event gets popping on Monday, September 9, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.
Find out how to watch the live stream of Apple's event here.
iOS 18 supported devices
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
- (2nd generation or later)
When Apple releases iOS 18, it will find support on many devices. However, not every iPhone will get the new iOS 18 features. A major one would be Apple Intelligence, which will only be available on the iPhone 16 series and the current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
When will Apple release iOS 18?
Typically, Apple doesn't announce when it will release its latest iOS updates.
However, in previous years, the company has generally launched its iOS updates within seven days of its iPhone event. In the last three years, the newest iOS version has been released within six days of the iPhone event.
With Apple moving this year's iPhone 16 to a Monday over their usual Tuesday schedule, we can expect to see iOS 18 launch within the week.
You'll probably see iOS 18 on supported iPhones on Monday, September 16. If they get impatient and release it early, we might see it on Friday, September 13, though that is an ominous date. So, we'll stick to Monday.
For more information on Apple's new iPhone 16 lineup and what's coming to iOS 18, check back with Tom's Guide on Monday, September 9, as we track all of Apple's announcements and new products.
