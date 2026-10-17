Apple Intelligence is coming for your smart home in iOS 27 — here are the upgrades you need to know
Apple Home in iOS 27 adds 4K camera support, AI video search, and real-time notification stacking to clean up your smart home alerts
If you rely on Apple Home to manage your smart home, iOS 27 is packing five key features into the app, led by two major upgrades that tackle long-standing user complaints: enhanced security camera intelligence and smarter notification management.
Powered largely by Apple Intelligence, these updates simplify how you monitor video footage and keep your lock screen clutter-free.
HomeKit Secure Video gets AI clip summaries and 4K support
For years, HomeKit Secure Video users have been capped at a modest 1080p resolution. iOS 27 finally removes that ceiling, allowing compatible security cameras to stream and record in full 4K resolution directly to iCloud+.
Beyond the long-awaited resolution bump, Apple Intelligence introduces three smart tools designed to save you from scrubbing through hours of security footage.
Instead of replaying multiple recordings, the Home app now generates concise AI video descriptions to explain what happened across a sequence of clips. Finding specific moments is also much faster thanks to natural language search in clips, which lets you look for events using plain phrases.
And to top it off, a noteworthy clip elevator at the top of the Search tab automatically highlights important activity the second you open the app.
Real-time notification stacking stops lock-screen clutter
Smart home security cameras, motion sensors, and door locks often flood your phone with notification spam whenever someone comes home. iOS 27 tackles this friction by introducing real-time notification stacking, accessible via a new Reduce Notifications toggle in the Home app settings.
Powered by Apple Intelligence, the Home app now recognizes sequential, related events and bundles them into a single live alert on your lock screen.
Rather than receiving seven separate pings as someone unlocks the front door, steps inside, and shuts the garage, Apple Home condenses the entire sequence into one dynamic notification that updates in real time.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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