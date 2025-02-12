Here's how to join Flashes — Bluesky's answer to Instagram

If you're looking for an Instagram alternative, Flashes might be just the thing. This new photo-sharing app works with Bluesky the growing Twitter alternative that's already attracted millions of users seeking a different kind of social media experience.

Think of Flashes as Instagram but built on Bluesky's open-source platform. Currently available in Beta, users are able to experience Flashes' offers photo-sharing features while promising something different from the usual social media giants.

With features like multiple photo uploads, short videos and messaging in the works, it could be well worth getting in early. In order to access Flashes you will need Apple's TestFlight app. Here's how you can join Bluesky's Flashes.

What is Flashes? (Image: © Flashes ) Simply put, Flashes is a new photo-sharing app that works with your Bluesky account. It filters out everything except photos and videos from your Bluesky feed, creating something that feels a lot like Instagram. You can share up to four photos in one post and videos up to a minute long. The developers are planning to add more features soon, including photo editing tools, Stories (like Instagram) and the ability to manage multiple accounts.

1. Sign up (Image: © Future) Since Flashes is currently in beta, you'll need to have TestFlight to view the app. TestFlight is a platform is used for testing new apps before their official release. Currently, Flashes is only available on iOS. You'll need to sign up first to view Flashes in TestFlight. To do this, input your email into the Google form and click Submit.

2. Accept the invite (Image: © Tom's Guide) After signing up, you'll be added to the waiting list. When a spot becomes available, you'll receive an email with either a link or code to start using Flashes. It's important to note that the waiting period can vary for this. If you have TestFlight access, you can start right away.

3. Explore Flashes (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once you're up and running in TestFlight, you can sign into Flashes. To do this you'll need to have a Bluesky account and an auto-generated app password. You need to log into Bluesky, go to Settings, then Privacy and Security, followed by App Passwords, where you can generate a specific password for Flashes. Once you have the autogenerated password, sign in and enjoy what Flashes has to offer!

