Adobe’s AI image generator goes mobile — here's why it's a game-changer for creators

Adobe just launched a dedicated mobile app for Firefly, its generative AI platform for image and video creation, and it could seriously change how we create on the go for both iOS and Android.

For the first time, you can generate high-quality visuals and short video clips right from your phone, no desktop required.

Whether you're sketching out a quick concept, remixing an idea or building social-ready content on the fly, Firefly is making it easier for users to stay in flow, wherever inspiration strikes.

What’s new (and why it matters)

iOS and Android support — For the first time, users can generate and edit AI-powered images and short video clips directly from their phones.

Text-to-image, text-to-video, and image-to-video tools — The app includes popular Photoshop features like Generative Fill and Expand, along with new video controls for motion, angle, and zoom.

Multi-model integration — In addition to Adobe’s own models, users can generate content using AI engines from Google Imagen, OpenAI, Luma AI, Runway, Pika, Ideogram, Flux, and others — all within one interface.

Creative Cloud sync — Projects created in the app sync automatically with Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Firefly on the web — enabling seamless cross-device workflows.

What stands out

AI video generation is officially going mainstream, with Adobe becoming the first major player to bring text-to-video tools to mobile, letting creators generate short, editable clips right from their phones.

What really sets Firefly apart, though, is its focus on commercially safe content; its models are trained on licensed or public-domain material, which means creators don’t have to worry about copyright headaches.

And with multi-model support built in, Firefly is now more like a creative hub where users can experiment with different AI image generators without jumping between apps.

What this means for creators

On-the-go ideation: Users can now quickly sketch, remix or concept visuals wherever they are, right from their phone.

Faster visuals and b-roll: Firefly’s text-to-video tool creates five-second 1080p clips with camera control, no editing suite required. This makes it ideal for social-ready footage.

Creative freedom: With access to multiple AI models in one place, creators can experiment with aesthetics, remix outputs, and test ideas faster than ever.

What’s next

Adobe is rolling out both free and paid tiers for Firefly, with Creative Cloud subscribers getting unlimited access to basic generation.

For more advanced features and third-party video models, users can expect a credit system or in-app purchases.

Looking ahead, Adobe is also beta-testing Firefly Boards — a collaborative moodboarding tool designed for video projects — and plans to deepen integration across its full Creative Cloud suite, making it easier for creators to move between tools like Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Firefly without disrupting their workflow.

Final take

With its mobile Firefly app, Adobe is signaling the future of AI-powered creativity: on-demand, on-device and deeply integrated into pro tools.

By merging powerful text-to-image and text-to-video tools with a growing ecosystem of third-party models, Adobe is positioning itself at the center of next-gen creative workflows right in your pocket.